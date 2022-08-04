Learner Reviews & Feedback for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Best Practices for Managers by Parsons School of Design, The New School
About the Course
This course will help you take your management practice to new levels by incorporating equity and inclusion to generate well-being and positive momentum in your organization. You will explore ways managers can apply diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategies in the workplace. You will learn about the critical role of creating and sustaining mutual understanding in forging robust alliances within diverse teams. You will discover the concept of allyship and ways to promote it in your workplace. You will explore the benefits of DEI for creativity, performance, and productivity, including improved employee satisfaction at work. This course also provides you with the tools you need to develop DEI approaches for and with your teams.
This course is tailored to managers who make strategic decisions around hiring, work assignments, and employee performance evaluations and who are looking to develop the tangible skills and competencies needed to be a more inclusive leader. To succeed, you should have an active interest in promoting open dialogue amongst your team and advocating for changes that result in more equitable and sustainable practices in your areas of responsibility.
On successful completion of this course, you will be able to:
- Analyze the correlation between DEI initiatives and employee performance and employee satisfaction.
- Evaluate strategies managers can use to implement strong DEI policies in their daily operations....