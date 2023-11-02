Google Cloud
Developing Applications with Google Cloud: Foundations
Developing Applications with Google Cloud: Foundations

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level
No prior experience required
7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Discuss best practices for application development in the cloud.

  • Understand how to choose the appropriate data storage option for application use cases.

  • Use authentication and authorization to secure an application.

  • Describe use cases for the different Google Cloud compute options used for running applications.

Details to know

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

8 quizzes

There are 9 modules in this course

Welcome to "Developing Applications with Google Cloud: Foundations." This course introduces you to best practices for cloud applications and how to select compute and data options to match application use cases. You learn about Google services for continuous integration and delivery, how to deploy your applications, and how to monitor your applications as they run in Google Cloud. You also learn how Google Cloud helps you build authentication, authorization, security, and artificial intelligence into your applications. Through a combination of lectures, hands-on labs, and supplemental materials, you will learn the fundamentals of application development in Google Cloud.

What's included

1 video

This module introduces best practices for developing applications that run in the cloud.

What's included

2 videos1 quiz

This module introduces the different Google Cloud tools that you will use to develop your applications.

What's included

6 videos1 quiz

This module compares the data storage and database services provided by Google Cloud.

What's included

6 videos1 quiz1 app item

This module explains how authentication and authorization are added to your cloud applications.

What's included

7 videos1 quiz

This module discusses how pre-trained machine learning APIs and generative AI can improve your cloud applications.

What's included

5 videos1 quiz1 app item

This module discusses how to build and deploy applications on Google Cloud.

What's included

4 videos1 quiz

This module discusses the compute options available for running your applications in Google Cloud.

What's included

7 videos1 quiz

This module discusses the application use cases of the services in Google Cloud's operations suite.

What's included

7 videos1 quiz1 app item

