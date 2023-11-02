In this course, you learn the fundamentals of application development on Google Cloud. You learn best practices for cloud applications, and how to select compute and data options to match your application use cases. You're introduced to generative AI and how it's used to help build applications. You learn about authentication and authorization, application deployment, continuous integration and delivery, and monitoring and performance tuning for your applications running in Google Cloud. Using lectures and hands-on labs, you learn how to get started building and running applications on Google Cloud.
Developing Applications with Google Cloud: Foundations
What you'll learn
Discuss best practices for application development in the cloud.
Understand how to choose the appropriate data storage option for application use cases.
Use authentication and authorization to secure an application.
Describe use cases for the different Google Cloud compute options used for running applications.
8 quizzes
There are 9 modules in this course
Welcome to "Developing Applications with Google Cloud: Foundations." This course introduces you to best practices for cloud applications and how to select compute and data options to match application use cases. You learn about Google services for continuous integration and delivery, how to deploy your applications, and how to monitor your applications as they run in Google Cloud. You also learn how Google Cloud helps you build authentication, authorization, security, and artificial intelligence into your applications. Through a combination of lectures, hands-on labs, and supplemental materials, you will learn the fundamentals of application development in Google Cloud.
1 video
This module introduces best practices for developing applications that run in the cloud.
2 videos1 quiz
This module introduces the different Google Cloud tools that you will use to develop your applications.
6 videos1 quiz
This module compares the data storage and database services provided by Google Cloud.
6 videos1 quiz1 app item
This module explains how authentication and authorization are added to your cloud applications.
7 videos1 quiz
This module discusses how pre-trained machine learning APIs and generative AI can improve your cloud applications.
5 videos1 quiz1 app item
This module discusses how to build and deploy applications on Google Cloud.
4 videos1 quiz
This module discusses the compute options available for running your applications in Google Cloud.
7 videos1 quiz
This module discusses the application use cases of the services in Google Cloud's operations suite.
7 videos1 quiz1 app item
Frequently asked questions
Yes, you can preview the first video and view the syllabus before you enroll. You must purchase the course to access content not included in the preview.
If you decide to enroll in the course before the session start date, you will have access to all of the lecture videos and readings for the course. You’ll be able to submit assignments once the session starts.
Once you enroll and your session begins, you will have access to all videos and other resources, including reading items and the course discussion forum. You’ll be able to view and submit practice assessments, and complete required graded assignments to earn a grade and a Course Certificate.