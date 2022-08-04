About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.

Beginner Level

Knowledge of Google Cloud console, gcloud CLI, and basic programming experience in Node.js or Python.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define containers, container images, and package applications into container images.

  • Identify best practices used to create, test, and secure containers.

  • Understand the basics of Cloud Run and Google Kubernetes Engine.

Skills you will gain

  • Build and package applications into container images.
  • Fundamentals of Cloud Run and Google Kubernetes Engine.
  • Containers and container images.
  • Create test and secure containers.

Instructor

Offered by



Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
10 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

10 minutes to complete
1 reading
3 hours to complete

Introduction to Containers

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Introduction to Cloud Run and Google Kubernetes Engine

2 hours to complete
5 readings
10 minutes to complete

Course Review

10 minutes to complete
1 reading





