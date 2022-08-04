In this course, you learn about containers and how to build, and package container images.
Developing Containerized Applications on Google Cloud
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Knowledge of Google Cloud console, gcloud CLI, and basic programming experience in Node.js or Python.
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Define containers, container images, and package applications into container images.
Identify best practices used to create, test, and secure containers.
Understand the basics of Cloud Run and Google Kubernetes Engine.
Skills you will gain
- Build and package applications into container images.
- Fundamentals of Cloud Run and Google Kubernetes Engine.
- Containers and container images.
- Create test and secure containers.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
10 minutes to complete
Course Introduction
10 minutes to complete
1 reading
3 hours to complete
Introduction to Containers
3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Introduction to Cloud Run and Google Kubernetes Engine
2 hours to complete
5 readings
10 minutes to complete
Course Review
10 minutes to complete
1 reading
