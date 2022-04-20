Learner Reviews & Feedback for Digital Fashion Mindset by Parsons School of Design, The New School
4.6
stars
12 ratings
•
4 reviews
About the Course
Digital Fashion Mindset is a collaboration between Parsons School of Design at The New School and The Digital Fashion Group Academy.
This course teaches you to recognize the significance of the digital revolution in historical and present-day contexts and how it relates to the fashion industry’s ability to use technology creatively and collaboratively.
Digital Fashion Mindset teaches you to recognize the significance of the digital revolution in historical and present-day contexts and how it relates to the fashion industry’s ability to use technology creatively and collaboratively.
In this course, you will learn about the effects of the Industrial Revolution and its impact on the automation of textile production, which allowed the commercial sale of clothing. You will examine the digital revolution and how data collection and smart devices have changed the climate of fashion in all aspects of business. You will discuss key players in the industry who have adopted the digital mindset and how they embrace 3D software to minimize waste, reinvent sustainable production processes, and decrease costly physical labor.
Throughout the course, you will see the effects the digital world and digital empowerment have on fashion, and the way it is redefining the industry for designers, entrepreneurs, and consumers. At the end of the course, you will use the knowledge you have gained into the digital mindset to create a compelling Digital Fashion Mindset Vision Statement and develop your own approach to digitalization by comparing the potential of digitalization in your own practice....
Filter by:
1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Digital Fashion Mindset
By Mariia A G
•
Apr 20, 2022
The New York's modernity mindset had been shining through the century to reflect the old Europe's fashion ideas. The Parsons School of Design, The New School architecture has brought to online students the contemporaneity.
By federica n
•
Mar 3, 2022
absolutely above expectation
By Mennatallah H
•
May 11, 2022
Perfect!
By plush c
•
May 11, 2022
AWFUL. PROMOTION OF BRANDS INTERNALLY. WATCHING RANDOM PEOPLE TALK CASUALLY. ZERO LEARNING. IRRELEVANT. NO DIGITAL SKILL TAUGHT. WASTE OF TIME, ENERGY AND MONEY, DONT OPT FOR THIS