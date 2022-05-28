About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Digital Fashion Innovation Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years of experience working in the fashion industry in the fields of design, buying, production, marketing, or education.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Summarize the current state of digitalization and Digital Transformation in the fashion industry.

  • Develop your own approach to digitalization in your own practice and/or employment to maximize new personal and/or business opportunities.

  • Examine digitization and its sustainable practices in production and throughout the supply chain.

Skills you will gain

  • Digital Transformation in Fashion
  • Digitalization in Fashion
  • Digital Collaboration
  • Sustainable Fashion Production
  • On-Demand Fashion Design
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years of experience working in the fashion industry in the fields of design, buying, production, marketing, or education.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Parsons School of Design, The New School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Digital Transformation

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 46 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

The Digital Process

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 32 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

The Key Digital Players

8 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 42 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Digital Fashion Innovation Specialization

Digital Fashion Innovation

Frequently Asked Questions

