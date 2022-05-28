About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Digital Fashion Innovation Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years of experience working in the fashion industry in the fields of design, buying, production, marketing, or education.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the key players involved in digitization and digitalization in the fashion industry.

  • Define the key digital software available, their potential, and appropriateness for you to maximize use in your personal and/or business situation.

  • Study blockchain's development and its relationship with fashion retail, NFTs, and fashion e-commerce.

Skills you will gain

  • Blockchain
  • Digital Fashion Design
  • Fashion E-Commerce
  • Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)
  • 3D Fashion Design
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

5 hours to complete

The Digital Fashion Value Chain

Week 2

The Digital Fashion Responsibility Chain

8 videos (Total 32 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

The Digital Fashion Blockchain

10 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

