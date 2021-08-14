In this course, Parsons faculty and industry experts dive deep into the transformation of fashion retail. You’ll explore the fusion of retail and entertainment and the increasing importance of omnichannel client relationships. Through an examination of disruptive retail innovations, such as on-demand delivery and virtual reality, you’ll learn how industry leaders are keeping up with customer expectations. You’ll look at e-commerce strategies through the lens of listening to and applying customer feedback and how brands stay relevant in the direct-to-consumer marketplace. Finally, you’ll consider the post-COVID consumer and how e-commerce and remote clienteling can be leveraged within the fashion business to ensure customer satisfaction and loyalty.
At least 2 years experience in fashion retail, marketing, brand management, or similar creative businesses.
How to design an experiential retail strategy
Ways to apply various fashion system methodologies
How to manage an omnichannel retail business model
Ability to analyze the digital future of the retail experience
- Merchandising
- omnichannel processes
- Customer Journey Mapping
- retail strategy
- E-Commerce
Parsons School of Design, The New School
For more than a century, Parsons School of Design has been inspired by the transformative potential of design. Today, the school’s groundbreaking academic programs carry forward that mission, making Parsons the number one design school in the U.S. and among the top three globally. At the heart of a comprehensive university — The New School — Parsons draws on a range of academic fields to deliver a uniquely interdisciplinary education enriched by the resources of its home in New York City and branch campus in Paris. Here, the next generation of creative leaders engage in real-world learning and develop as critical thinkers and makers grappling with the pressing issues of our time.
Fashion Retail Transformation
Today’s consumer expects an experience, and competition in the retail market is more intense than ever. In this module, we will discuss how to create memorable immersive store experiences, and we will discuss the evolution from traditional customer service to omnichannel client Relationships.
Retail Operational Planning for Future Business Models
In this module, we will discuss the challenges of and opportunities for running a profitable, sustainable retail store. Over the last several years, disruptive retail innovations have raised the bar for every consumer and increased expectations. You will learn how companies are keeping up and how industry leaders are committing to an omnichannel strategy to meet customer expectations.
Fashion E-Commerce
In this module, we will discuss the management process within owned and external e-commerce platforms, along with organization and Innovation for the e-commerce experience. You will learn how Brands stay relevant and win with the direct to consumer model.
Fashion Distrbution Strategy for the Post-Pandemic Era
In this module we will discuss the transformation to e-Commerce retailing in order to serve a post COVID consumer as well as steps to take in order to create a Seamless Omnichannel Business. You will learn how the customer experience is the key to improving customer satisfaction and loyalty, as well as how to master remote ‘clienteling’.
As an experienced retail associate, and now manager, this course was engaging, and providing a different and progressive perspective on the future of fashion retail.
The Audio settings were very low for this course compared to other courses on coursera that I have taken, despite of full volume the videos seemed that their recording was pretty low volume
this course is amazing and it's help me understand about retailing much better than before!
About the Transforming the Fashion Business Specialization
In this specialization, you will analyze the fashion business and how it must evolve into a more inclusive, diverse, and equitable manifestation of itself. You’ll explore the “slow fashion” movement, the historical underpinnings of the current fashion system, and imperatives for a more holistic, sustainable future. You’ll look at the design process from the perspective of analytical and statistical trend forecasting and how to bring new strategies and technologies into your design approach, all while maintaining an awareness of social movements and cultural shifts. And finally, you’ll learn how fashion retail can create memorable, immersive, and innovative experiences that help you and your brand stay relevant in an age of increasing competition and shifting consumer models.
