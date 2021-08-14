About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Transforming the Fashion Business Specialization
Intermediate Level

A​t least 2 years experience in fashion retail, marketing, brand management, or similar creative businesses.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to design an experiential retail strategy

  • Ways to apply various fashion system methodologies

  • How to manage an omnichannel retail business model

  • Ability to analyze the digital future of the retail experience

Skills you will gain

  • Merchandising
  • omnichannel processes
  • Customer Journey Mapping
  • retail strategy
  • E-Commerce
Course 3 of 3 in the
Transforming the Fashion Business Specialization
Intermediate Level

A​t least 2 years experience in fashion retail, marketing, brand management, or similar creative businesses.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Parsons School of Design, The New School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Fashion Retail Transformation

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 46 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Retail Operational Planning for Future Business Models

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Fashion E-Commerce

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Fashion Distrbution Strategy for the Post-Pandemic Era

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Transforming the Fashion Business Specialization

Transforming the Fashion Business

Frequently Asked Questions

