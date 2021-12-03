Chevron Left
Back to Fashion Retail Transformation

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fashion Retail Transformation by Parsons School of Design, The New School

4.8
stars
36 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

In this course, Parsons faculty and industry experts dive deep into the transformation of fashion retail. You’ll explore the fusion of retail and entertainment and the increasing importance of omnichannel client relationships. Through an examination of disruptive retail innovations, such as on-demand delivery and virtual reality, you’ll learn how industry leaders are keeping up with customer expectations. You’ll look at e-commerce strategies through the lens of listening to and applying customer feedback and how brands stay relevant in the direct-to-consumer marketplace. Finally, you’ll consider the post-COVID consumer and how e-commerce and remote clienteling can be leveraged within the fashion business to ensure customer satisfaction and loyalty. In this course, you'll be learning from the following Parsons faculty and industry experts: - Caryn Pang, Parsons Faculty, Senior Consultant - Ron Thurston, Author, RETAIL PRIDE - Keanan Duffty, Parsons Faculty - Patrick Klesius, Parsons Faculty, Enterprise Data Architecture & Analytics, David Yurman...

Top reviews

AI

Dec 2, 2021

As an experienced retail associate, and now manager, this course was engaging, and providing a different and progressive perspective on the future of fashion retail.

SA

Aug 14, 2021

this course is amazing and it's help me understand about retailing much better than before!

Filter by:

1 - 9 of 9 Reviews for Fashion Retail Transformation

By Slay

Dec 3, 2021

As an experienced retail associate, and now manager, this course was engaging, and providing a different and progressive perspective on the future of fashion retail.

By Maria R

Sep 21, 2021

It is a very poore and boring course. It has some main points and thoughts about after covid time and real practice descriptions which uses nowadays but actually the lecturers just read the text and you can't feel involvement or interaction with them in this course. Tests are just tests and the writing questions just request you to write something and no matter what even if you will just a copy past from the text under the video... Looks like no one monitor that course and it was done just for a record. I finished that for 2 evenings and didn't know something new...very disappointed.

By Aulia R

Oct 25, 2021

g​ave me great insight through a marketing and business operation perspective. this course is great for beginners in the industry as well as for those who are more involved in the creative process, to have an all-rounder understanding about the business.

By Saidah A

Aug 15, 2021

this course is amazing and it's help me understand about retailing much better than before!

By Inder M

May 27, 2022

Great Infotmation on the latest Retail landscape

By DUNSTAN P

Oct 7, 2021

Excellent curriculum and module topics.

By ZHONGYI M

Jul 20, 2021

VERY IMPRESSIVE

By Vinusowndarya S

Oct 19, 2021

good course

By Nidhi S

Dec 13, 2021

The Audio settings were very low for this course compared to other courses on coursera that I have taken, despite of full volume the videos seemed that their recording was pretty low volume

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder