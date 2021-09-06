The fashion business has grown from the storied Parisian houses of the early 20th century into a global phenomenon. It is highly complex, multi-faceted, and undergoing reinvention. In this course, you will learn about long-standing factors that impact the existing fashion system such as consumption, inclusion, and labor. You’ll explore the “slow fashion” movement, look at holistic and human-centric product development strategies, and build a brand story with core values at its heart. Finally, you’ll consider sustainability and environmental responsibility throughout the fashion design and production processes.
This course is part of the Transforming the Fashion Business Specialization
At least 2 years of experience in fashion design, retail, or other creative industry
What you will learn
How to integrate systems thinking to advance fashion business models
Ability to articulate the predominant design techniques within the fashion system
How to develop a holistic product lifecycle
Ways to engage in community outreach, media relations, and brand partnerships to better serve underrepresented customer groups
Skills you will gain
- Systems Thinking
- Product Life Cycles
- User-Centered Design
- Research And Development (R&D)
- Sustainability
Parsons School of Design, The New School
For more than a century, Parsons School of Design has been inspired by the transformative potential of design. Today, the school’s groundbreaking academic programs carry forward that mission, making Parsons the number one design school in the U.S. and among the top three globally. At the heart of a comprehensive university — The New School — Parsons draws on a range of academic fields to deliver a uniquely interdisciplinary education enriched by the resources of its home in New York City and branch campus in Paris. Here, the next generation of creative leaders engage in real-world learning and develop as critical thinkers and makers grappling with the pressing issues of our time.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Systems Thinking
In this module, you will learn about the long-standing factors that impact the existing fashion system, including consumption, inclusion, and labor. We’ll look at the "slow fashion" movement and its impacts on resource flows, workers, communities, and ecosystems.
The Human-Centric Approach
In this module, you will learn how to take a more conscious approach to fashion products and services. This approach places the human at the center of all design decisions by focusing on social engagement and designing for underserved communities.
A Holistic Fashion System
In this module, you'll learn about the creation of a more holistic fashion system, one that considers core values, and why they matter in relating brand story through actions, behaviors, and the decision-making process.
Environmental Responsibility
In this module, we’ll discuss environmental responsibility in the design process and how it affects raw materials sourcing, manufacturing, a product’s "end of life," as well as sustainable practices for the recycling and reuse of garments and textiles.
Reviews
It was my first course and i am really excited for the content and the results. I would definitely suggest it to someome who wants to expand his knowledge in fashion and evolve his work.
A clear and straight forward course that is informative and comprehensive.
I learned so much about sustainability and much more
About the Transforming the Fashion Business Specialization
In this specialization, you will analyze the fashion business and how it must evolve into a more inclusive, diverse, and equitable manifestation of itself. You’ll explore the “slow fashion” movement, the historical underpinnings of the current fashion system, and imperatives for a more holistic, sustainable future. You’ll look at the design process from the perspective of analytical and statistical trend forecasting and how to bring new strategies and technologies into your design approach, all while maintaining an awareness of social movements and cultural shifts. And finally, you’ll learn how fashion retail can create memorable, immersive, and innovative experiences that help you and your brand stay relevant in an age of increasing competition and shifting consumer models.
