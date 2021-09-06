About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Transforming the Fashion Business Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years of experience in fashion design, retail, or other creative industry

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to integrate systems thinking to advance fashion business models

  • Ability to articulate the predominant design techniques within the fashion system

  • How to develop a holistic product lifecycle

  • Ways to engage in community outreach, media relations, and brand partnerships to better serve underrepresented customer groups

Skills you will gain

  • Systems Thinking
  • Product Life Cycles
  • User-Centered Design
  • Research And Development (R&D)
  • Sustainability
Parsons School of Design, The New School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Systems Thinking

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 55 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Human-Centric Approach

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

A Holistic Fashion System

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Environmental Responsibility

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 52 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FASHION SYSTEMS

About the Transforming the Fashion Business Specialization

Transforming the Fashion Business

Frequently Asked Questions

