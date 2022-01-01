- Fashion Design
- Fashion Systems
- Sustainability
- Holistic Product Lifecyle
- Retail Management
- Systems Thinking
- Product Life Cycles
- User-Centered Design
- Research And Development (R&D)
- Trend Analysis
- ethical design and production
- Collaboration
Transforming the Fashion Business Specialization
Design the Future of the Fashion Business. Master the challenges facing the fashion industry in today's complex and evolving landscape
Offered By
What you will learn
How to develop a fashion business model that incorporates sustainability, experiential methods, collaborations, and serves underrepresented groups.
How to integrate systems thinking to advance fashion business models
Ability to articulate the predominant design techniques within the fashion system
How to develop a holistic product lifecycle
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each course in this specialization is capped with an immersive project where you’ll turn your passion to become a future business leader into a proposed strategy for addressing the challenges in today’s fashion industry.
For each project, you will be expected to prepare and present a plan for how you would leverage innovations in technology, design, and retail channels in order to solve a critical issue in the current fashion system.
By the end of the specialization, you will be able to:
• Research and innovate a strategy for a holistic approach to fashion design.
• Develop a fashion brand strategy that is inclusive and relevant to today's consumer and encompasses best practices for sustainability.
• Design a contemporary retailing strategy that considers customer experience, omnichannel engagement, operational logistics, and merchandising.
At least 2 years experience in the fashion design and/or fashion retail industry, or experience in a similar creative business.
At least 2 years experience in the fashion design and/or fashion retail industry, or experience in a similar creative business.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Fashion Systems
The fashion business has grown from the storied Parisian houses of the early 20th century into a global phenomenon. It is highly complex, multi-faceted, and undergoing reinvention. In this course, you will learn about long-standing factors that impact the existing fashion system such as consumption, inclusion, and labor. You’ll explore the “slow fashion” movement, look at holistic and human-centric product development strategies, and build a brand story with core values at its heart. Finally, you’ll consider sustainability and environmental responsibility throughout the fashion design and production processes.
Fashion Design
Fashion design is about looking to the future to innovate for today, but it is important to understand the foundation of the design process. In this course, you will learn about technological developments in fashion design, 3D and digital printing, and artisanal design and craftsmanship. You’ll explore building your brand through design aesthetics, materials, silhouettes and fit. You’ll discover the importance of collaboration with other designers and how new modes of thinking and inspiration are integral to the design process. Finally, you’ll examine the future of fashion forecasting, and how the observation of trends, social movements, politics, environmentalism, and pop culture are crucial to building your brand strategy.
Fashion Retail Transformation
In this course, Parsons faculty and industry experts dive deep into the transformation of fashion retail. You’ll explore the fusion of retail and entertainment and the increasing importance of omnichannel client relationships. Through an examination of disruptive retail innovations, such as on-demand delivery and virtual reality, you’ll learn how industry leaders are keeping up with customer expectations. You’ll look at e-commerce strategies through the lens of listening to and applying customer feedback and how brands stay relevant in the direct-to-consumer marketplace. Finally, you’ll consider the post-COVID consumer and how e-commerce and remote clienteling can be leveraged within the fashion business to ensure customer satisfaction and loyalty.
Offered by
Parsons School of Design, The New School
For more than a century, Parsons School of Design has been inspired by the transformative potential of design. Today, the school’s groundbreaking academic programs carry forward that mission, making Parsons the number one design school in the U.S. and among the top three globally. At the heart of a comprehensive university — The New School — Parsons draws on a range of academic fields to deliver a uniquely interdisciplinary education enriched by the resources of its home in New York City and branch campus in Paris. Here, the next generation of creative leaders engage in real-world learning and develop as critical thinkers and makers grappling with the pressing issues of our time.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.