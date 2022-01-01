About this Specialization

In this specialization, you will analyze the fashion business and how it must evolve into a more inclusive, diverse, and equitable manifestation of itself. You’ll explore the “slow fashion” movement, the historical underpinnings of the current fashion system, and imperatives for a more holistic, sustainable future. You’ll look at the design process from the perspective of analytical and statistical trend forecasting and how to bring new strategies and technologies into your design approach, all while maintaining an awareness of social movements and cultural shifts. And finally, you’ll learn how fashion retail can create memorable, immersive, and innovative experiences that help you and your brand stay relevant in an age of increasing competition and shifting consumer models. The courses in this specialization bring together a dynamic group of Parsons faculty and leading industry experts who will share their real world experiences and guide you through the knowledge you need to advance your career.
Fashion Systems

Fashion Design

Fashion Retail Transformation

