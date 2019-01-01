Keanan Duffty is an award-winning British fashion designer, educator and the author of “Rebel Rebel Anti-Style” (Rizzoli/Universe, 2009). He is a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and the CFDA Education Committee, and currently serves as the Director of Fashion Programs at Parsons School of Design, coordinating the conceptual development of new Professional Graduate Program and specializations related to fashion. He is the founding Director of the Parsons Masters in Professional Studies, Fashion Management. Duffty earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with 1st Class Honors from Central Saint Martins, London.