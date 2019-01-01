Profile

Keanan Duffty

Parsons Faculty

Bio

Keanan Duffty is an award-winning British fashion designer, educator and the author of “Rebel Rebel Anti-Style” (Rizzoli/Universe, 2009). He is a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and the CFDA Education Committee, and currently serves as the Director of Fashion Programs at Parsons School of Design, coordinating the conceptual development of new Professional Graduate Program and specializations related to fashion. He is the founding Director of the Parsons Masters in Professional Studies, Fashion Management. Duffty earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with 1st Class Honors from Central Saint Martins, London.

Courses

Fashion Systems

Fashion Design

Fashion Retail Transformation

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder