Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fashion Systems by Parsons School of Design, The New School

The fashion business has grown from the storied Parisian houses of the early 20th century into a global phenomenon. It is highly complex, multi-faceted, and undergoing reinvention. In this course, you will learn about long-standing factors that impact the existing fashion system such as consumption, inclusion, and labor. You’ll explore the “slow fashion” movement, look at holistic and human-centric product development strategies, and build a brand story with core values at its heart. Finally, you’ll consider sustainability and environmental responsibility throughout the fashion design and production processes. In this course, you'll be learning from the following Parsons faculty and industry experts: - Laura Lanteri, Parsons Faculty, Creative Director/Founder, LLNY - Lucy Jones, Parsons Faculty, CEO, FFORA - Amanda Hallay, Fashion Historian, Author & Consultant - Sydney Price, Parsons Faculty, Founder/CEO, The Knew Purpose...

CA

Dec 7, 2021

It was my first course and i am really excited for the content and the results. I would definitely suggest it to someome who wants to expand his knowledge in fashion and evolve his work.

RS

Feb 1, 2022

A clear and straight forward course that is informative and comprehensive.

By Jademan B

Aug 8, 2021

T​his course was easy to follow and included short lessons packed with valuable information. It encouraged me to think beyond the surface and consider the nuances of sustainablity in relation to product, the environment and humanity within the fashion system. The resources were exactly what I needed to continue researching as I lay the foundation for my own fashion brand.

By Alexandra V H

Aug 29, 2021

The course was very interesting and I learned a lot!

My only problem was the week 4 videos were very confusing.. I believe the teacher is trying to read her script, but it's not fluid or natural. It was very hard for me to follow the idea and had to read it. This slowed me down

By Chrysa A

Dec 7, 2021

By soodeh s

Sep 19, 2021

I learned a lot, most of which was new to me and well articulated. Now I can use them in my career and I am looking forward to the beginning of the next period.

By Ellen P d S

Sep 15, 2021

I loved the course, a lot of content, a lot of knowledge, and the teachers are amazing and understand the subject well.

By Richard S

Feb 2, 2022

By Marya S

Nov 3, 2021

Very interesting course, disclosure of innovative approaches in fashion

By Georgina C G

Sep 7, 2021

I learned so much about sustainability and much more

By FAT_CONCHADA A R

Nov 21, 2021

it is very helpful and fun learning

By Marco V

Aug 26, 2021

Interesting and clear!! well done

By Alejandra G

Jan 21, 2022

Very enriching course

By Anisha A

Sep 17, 2021

Appropriate knowledge

By Aarushi C

Mar 7, 2022

its a good course

By Victoria S G

Sep 16, 2021

Love it

By Asiwome J

Oct 30, 2021

good

By Latifa b

Oct 9, 2021

I had a pleasant experience learning to coursera and really wanted to complete all the courses Thanks to coursera, thanks to Parsons school and thanks to all the teachers

By jinhwa l

Dec 3, 2021

유익하고 도움이 됩니다.

By Andreas K

Apr 14, 2022

T​he course title and description should be more specific since the content is all about sustainability, environmentally as well as ethically.

I​t would be beneficial if beyond the videos there were more facts available, as well as diagrams and probably illustrations of the various process and products being discussed.

By Ildiko P

Apr 17, 2022

R​ather boring. Faculty members reading stuff. No visuals, very little illustration. No recommended reading. Very unhappy, particularly compared to other Coursera stuff.

