CA
Dec 7, 2021
It was my first course and i am really excited for the content and the results. I would definitely suggest it to someome who wants to expand his knowledge in fashion and evolve his work.
RS
Feb 1, 2022
A clear and straight forward course that is informative and comprehensive.
By Jademan B•
Aug 8, 2021
This course was easy to follow and included short lessons packed with valuable information. It encouraged me to think beyond the surface and consider the nuances of sustainablity in relation to product, the environment and humanity within the fashion system. The resources were exactly what I needed to continue researching as I lay the foundation for my own fashion brand.
By Alexandra V H•
Aug 29, 2021
The course was very interesting and I learned a lot!
My only problem was the week 4 videos were very confusing.. I believe the teacher is trying to read her script, but it's not fluid or natural. It was very hard for me to follow the idea and had to read it. This slowed me down
By Chrysa A•
Dec 7, 2021
By soodeh s•
Sep 19, 2021
I learned a lot, most of which was new to me and well articulated. Now I can use them in my career and I am looking forward to the beginning of the next period.
By Ellen P d S•
Sep 15, 2021
I loved the course, a lot of content, a lot of knowledge, and the teachers are amazing and understand the subject well.
By Richard S•
Feb 2, 2022
By Marya S•
Nov 3, 2021
Very interesting course, disclosure of innovative approaches in fashion
By Georgina C G•
Sep 7, 2021
I learned so much about sustainability and much more
By FAT_CONCHADA A R•
Nov 21, 2021
it is very helpful and fun learning
By Marco V•
Aug 26, 2021
Interesting and clear!! well done
By Alejandra G•
Jan 21, 2022
Very enriching course
By Anisha A•
Sep 17, 2021
Appropriate knowledge
By Aarushi C•
Mar 7, 2022
its a good course
By Victoria S G•
Sep 16, 2021
Love it
By Asiwome J•
Oct 30, 2021
good
By Latifa b•
Oct 9, 2021
I had a pleasant experience learning to coursera and really wanted to complete all the courses Thanks to coursera, thanks to Parsons school and thanks to all the teachers
By jinhwa l•
Dec 3, 2021
유익하고 도움이 됩니다.
By Andreas K•
Apr 14, 2022
The course title and description should be more specific since the content is all about sustainability, environmentally as well as ethically.
It would be beneficial if beyond the videos there were more facts available, as well as diagrams and probably illustrations of the various process and products being discussed.
By Ildiko P•
Apr 17, 2022
Rather boring. Faculty members reading stuff. No visuals, very little illustration. No recommended reading. Very unhappy, particularly compared to other Coursera stuff.