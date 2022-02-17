Learner Reviews & Feedback for Digital Fashion Industry by Parsons School of Design, The New School
About the Course
Digital Fashion Industry is a collaboration between Parsons School of Design at The New School and The Digital Fashion Group Academy.
This course explains how digital technologies have the potential to dramatically impact and positively improve the fashion industry by creating a more sustainable digital ecosystem.
You will explore the role of the consumer as they demand a shift towards more ethically sourced products and brands, focusing on how this transformation happens through the support of a transparent supply chain during the design, manufacturing, and distribution of textiles and garments. Then, you will examine how blockchain technology has the potential to address industry concerns such as counterfeiting, environmental impact, and tracking and verification of goods.
Throughout the course, you will learn how important Artificial Intelligence (AI) is in automating the fashion industry and how it is changing the way products move from businesses to consumers.
At the end of the course, you will craft a Digital Fashion Mission Statement and construct a mind map of the key knowledge you have gained about digitization and Digital Transformation....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Digital Fashion Industry
By Palina B
•
Feb 17, 2022
Super interesting course, however, some advancements in subtitles could be great.