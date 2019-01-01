Sean is a graduate of St. Martin’s School of Art and a co-founder at the groundbreaking online education, The Digital Fashion Group. As Head of Northumbria University School of Design London, Sean was responsible for a unique Master Qualification Programme Framework for Fashion and the Creative Industries, and the Degree level fashion programmes. He is an academic strategist experienced in innovative programme conceptualisation, validation and delivery, an experienced lecturer, visiting professor, and External Examiner for MA and BA programmes around the world. As a divisional board member of Coats Viyella PLC, he set up and directed the first contemporary, computerised, brand design studio in India working to ISO 9001 certification. He consults on executive and designer recruitment to deliver creative excellence and collections for studios around the world. For the Royal Society Arts Student Design Awards, he introduced the Fashion Promotions Section to represent changes in fashion education delivery, serving as a fashion judge for 13 years, for 7 years was a Fashion & Marketing judge for Graduate Fashion Week in London, and delivered a keynote speech “The Future of Fashion Education” at the Museum of London. Publication contributions include “Future in Progress” for the International Fashion Institute. / Instagram @thedigitalfashiongroup / Linkedin.com/school/the-digital-fashion-group / Vimeo.com/thedigitalfashiongroup / Youtube.com/channel/UCcNsbF_msZpuUv3CPPLyIXw