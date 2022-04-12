About this Course

6,378 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Digital Fashion Innovation Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years of experience working in the fashion industry in the fields of design, buying, production, marketing, or education.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the phygitalization of fashion in the context of digital developments and how they have connected with established physical systems.

  • Outline the development and implementation of avatars for use in fashion.

  • Relate avatars to the rise of the Metahuman, including their application to design, production, and sales development for the Metaverse.

Skills you will gain

  • Metaverse
  • Blockchain
  • Fashion Avatar Creation
  • Digitalization in Fashion
  • Phygitalization (Combining Physical + Digital)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Digital Fashion Innovation Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years of experience working in the fashion industry in the fields of design, buying, production, marketing, or education.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Parsons School of Design, The New School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Digital Fashion Today

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 37 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Fashion Avatars and The Metahuman

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

The Future of Fashion

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 37 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Digital Fashion Innovation Specialization

Digital Fashion Innovation

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder