Digital Fashion Innovation is a collaboration between Parsons School of Design at The New School and The Digital Fashion Group Academy. In this specialization, we examine the revolution of the fashion industry as it has set course towards a more digital and sustainable future. Through three different courses, you will not only look creatively at the ways technology can combat industry-wide challenges in fashion, but actively explore avenues to join the effort to create a more ethical fashion future. This specialization is designed for fashion professionals who are embracing the Digital Transformation of society and digitalization in fashion and want to play a part in it. A background of at least 2 years of experience working in the fashion industry with a focus in the fields of design, buying, production, marketing, or education is recommended.
English
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Digital Fashion Mindset

Digital Fashion Industry

Digital Fashion Reality

