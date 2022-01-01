- Digital Transformation in Fashion
- Digital Fashion Design
- Digitalization in Fashion
- Fashion Merchandising
- Fashion E-Commerce
- Digital Collaboration
- Sustainable Fashion Production
- On-Demand Fashion Design
- Blockchain
- Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)
- 3D Fashion Design
- Metaverse
Digital Fashion Innovation Specialization
Digital Fashion Transformation and Digital Design. Experience the fashion revolution through design and production in a sustainable 3D environment.
What you will learn
Articulate a Digital Fashion Mindset Vision Statement while defining and summarizing digitalization in the fashion industry.
Define your vision with a Digital Fashion Mission Statement and set goals to help you identify what you must do to achieve it.
Craft a Digital Fashion Reality Manifesto that sets your intentions and outlines your place in the Digital Transformation of the fashion industry.
Summarize the current state of digitalization and Digital Transformation in the fashion industry.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Throughout each course in this specialization, you will hear from industry leaders who are pioneering Digital Transformation. The case studies will introduce you to many important issues facing the fashion industry today as well as to those who are thinking creatively to deliver true sustainable innovation and transparency throughout the global fashion supply chain. As a part of each course, you’ll complete an immersive project where you can engage your passion for understanding the digital fashion transformation and apply it in meaningful ways to your current work.
At least 2 years of experience working in the fashion industry in the fields of design, buying, production, marketing, or education.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Digital Fashion Mindset
Digital Fashion Mindset is a collaboration between Parsons School of Design at The New School and The Digital Fashion Group Academy.
Digital Fashion Industry
Digital Fashion Industry is a collaboration between Parsons School of Design at The New School and The Digital Fashion Group Academy.
Digital Fashion Reality
Digital Fashion Reality is a collaboration between Parsons School of Design at The New School and The Digital Fashion Group Academy.
Parsons School of Design, The New School
For more than a century, Parsons School of Design has been inspired by the transformative potential of design. Today, the school’s groundbreaking academic programs carry forward that mission, making Parsons the number one design school in the U.S. and among the top three globally. At the heart of a comprehensive university — The New School — Parsons draws on a range of academic fields to deliver a uniquely interdisciplinary education enriched by the resources of its home in New York City and branch campus in Paris. Here, the next generation of creative leaders engage in real-world learning and develop as critical thinkers and makers grappling with the pressing issues of our time.
