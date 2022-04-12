Learner Reviews & Feedback for Digital Fashion Reality by Parsons School of Design, The New School
Digital Fashion Reality is a collaboration between Parsons School of Design at The New School and The Digital Fashion Group Academy.
This course explores how to remove the boundaries between the physical and digital worlds to create a hybrid, taking an interactive approach to consumer engagement.
You will learn how designers are using powerful tools to blend the physical and digital worlds to address the fashion industry’s major challenges. Examine the rise of the fashion avatar, their increasing use in fashion e-commerce, and their role in waste prevention and quality testing. Then, you will explore the Metaverse and how it challenges designers to reach beyond real-world design.
Throughout this course, you will analyze the impact of technology in the fashion industry and how it can enhance customer-centric development and distribution processes throughout the industry.
At the end of the course, you will craft your personal Digital Fashion Reality Manifesto that sets and clarifies your intentions so they can be easily understood by others....
By Ka W P N
•
Apr 12, 2022
A high quality course. Learned a lot about various business models and marketing strategies for fashion products in Metaverse.
By Viktoriya A
•
Apr 30, 2022
This course has very good links to resource pages!