Learner Reviews & Feedback for Digital Communication and Emotion by Arizona State University
About the Course
Communication online can be hard, especially when emotions get involved. Whether you’re facing someone’s sarcastic joke or a heated discussion, digital communication requires finesse. Even in normal situations, this communication can benefit from specific skills that let you get your message across clearly on any medium. However, you may still wonder about the best ways to go about online communication.
With the expertise of Dr. Nicholas Proferes of the ASU School of Social and Behavioral Sciences, the Digital Communication and Emotion course will put the tools, knowledge and strategies of digital communication directly into your hands. You’ll learn the fundamentals and get acquainted with your digital media toolkit. Then, you’ll directly apply them in hands-on scenarios.
Communicating effectively in the digital world requires using emotion appropriately, choosing the right medium and responding to miscommunications — skills that anyone can learn and apply anywhere. Take the next step of your digital communications journey today!...