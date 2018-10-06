VA
Nov 5, 2016
Awesome course. It's packed with tons of information on how to get started making cool interactive programs, especially if you are a music junkie like myself. Great work!
LA
Jun 10, 2017
Having so much fun programming with processing, the programming concepts and animation is simple to understand with this programming environment
By Keshav S•
Oct 6, 2018
Inactive community
By Emmanuel T•
Feb 14, 2018
The course is not maintained anymore. The quizz are almost impossible to figure out, either there is mistakes in the answers or the phrasing is far from clear. Most of the question in the forum are not answer. It seems the teachers are not taking care of the class.
By Aurelio M M•
Jun 10, 2020
This course is not updated and seems abandoned, there's no response seen in some questions even in four years, so you are more likely to be ignored.
By Kadeem H•
Dec 31, 2019
Would have been 5 stars if there was a better way for the reviews to be done. I completed this course from October and got my final review in December. I had to keep resetting deadlines. Otherwise everything went perfect.
By Hiroki N•
Jun 27, 2018
if possible I would like to give no star. this course is hardly meaningful for beginners as its quality regarding introductory programming skills is quite poor. Even for some students with programming skills, this course is not helpful as the art/design aspects of this course is also quite poor. I have a difficulty in understanding why the lecturers designed this course this way.
By Jitesh P P•
Jul 9, 2017
One of the best course I have taken online. I really like the examples and the way the course is designed.
Simple, intuitive and effective.
Good for people with some programming background and who wants to brighten up their creative side.
By Vincent A•
Nov 5, 2016
By Randy P•
Feb 23, 2022
This was a great class that shows that programming can still be fun.
By YASH J•
Jul 8, 2020
this course is only for beginners , as the title giving this course will help you learn the programming in processing , java and javascript ..
you will get a brief study about java programming
but there is NO study of creating or showing the way how to make our own daytoday daily life mobile applications , which we use in our phones
NOTE : this course will give you a knowledge of JAVA programming
if you are good in programming language and creative , you may be able to create your own way of applications ....
a good study material is provided including downloading links and its websites , and various examples
you can complete this course in 2-3 days if you use it for 8-9 hrs per day ..as the lecture are for 10-15 mins only ...
NOTE : do not misunderstand by its title that you will be able to create your own mobile applications with this course ... again you will have a brief knowledge about java programming and various fundamentals of it....
By Thainá M S C•
Nov 19, 2020
Guys, the classes were good but the way you offer in this platform it is terrible! Take longs months to other review your assignment. I ended the course about THREE months ago and my assignment was not review. And the link to my assigment is in error! I want my certificate! I am not sure if this platform works well or is this London University course. Please resolve my problem, I want my certificate.
By Lissa A•
Jun 11, 2017
By Oxana•
Sep 4, 2016
It was very useful for me.