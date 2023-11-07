MOSFET transistor switches are the workhorse of semiconductor-based electronics. In this course, we begin with MOS capacitors and see how to extract the oxide charge density, which is important for controlling the MOSFET threshold voltage. We then review MOSFET electrical characteristics and see how current-voltage measurements are used to determine the threshold voltage. The course project uses real-world data to extract the threshold voltage of a 40 nm gate length MOSFET designed for 5G radio frequency integrated circuits.
Electrical Characterization: MOSFETs
This course is part of Semiconductor Characterization Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Extract characteristic parameters of MOS capacitors.
Extract characteristic parameters of MOSFETs.
Analyze real-world MOSFET data.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
November 2023
4 quizzes, 1 assignment
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
MOSFET transistor switches are the workhorse of semiconductor-based electronics. In this course, we begin with MOS capacitors and see how to extract the oxide charge density, which is important for controlling the MOSFET threshold voltage. We then review MOSFET electrical characteristics and see how current-voltage measurements are used to determine the threshold voltage. The course project uses real-world data to extract the threshold voltage of a 40 nm gate length MOSFET designed for 5G radio frequency integrated circuits.
What's included
1 video2 readings
This week, you will learn about MOS C-V curves and flat-band voltage.
What's included
4 videos1 reading1 quiz
This week, you will learn about the characterization of Metal Oxide Silicon Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs).
What's included
3 videos1 reading1 quiz
This week, you will learn about extracting MOSFET device parameters.
What's included
2 videos1 reading1 quiz
This week, you will complete a case study to assess your ability to extract the threshold voltage of a MOSFET.
What's included
1 video1 quiz1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Mechanical Engineering
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.