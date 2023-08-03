Google Cloud
Encoder-Decoder Architecture - 繁體中文
Google Cloud

Encoder-Decoder Architecture - 繁體中文

Taught in Chinese (Traditional)

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Advanced level
Designed for those already in the industry
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • 認識編碼器與解碼器架構的主要元件

  • 瞭解如何用編碼器與解碼器架構，訓練模型並從中產生文字

  • 學習使用 Keras 編寫自己的編碼器與解碼器架構

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

1 quiz

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

本單元概要說明解碼器與編碼器的架構，這種強大且常見的機器學習架構適用於序列對序列的任務，例如機器翻譯、文字摘要和回答問題。您將認識編碼器與解碼器架構的主要元件，並瞭解如何訓練及提供這些模型。在對應的研究室逐步操作說明中，您將學習如何從頭開始使用 TensorFlow 寫程式，導入簡單的編碼器與解碼器架構來產生詩詞。

What's included

2 videos1 reading1 quiz

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions