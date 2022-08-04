Learner Reviews & Feedback for Engaging in Improving Patient Experience Through Analytics by Northeastern University
About the Course
This course is best suited for individuals currently in the healthcare sector, as a provider, payer, or administrator. Individuals pursuing a career change to the healthcare sector may also be interested in this course.
This is the second part in a two-part course exploring concepts and topics related to improving the patient experience and reducing pain points in healthcare processes through analytic and decision support frameworks.
In this course, you will survey the kind of data that is used to make effective decision support choices, following up with information on how to use the data to predict outcomes. Throughout this course, you will be given the opportunity to apply the course concepts to operational improvements in your own organization....