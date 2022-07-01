About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 6 in the
Ethical Leadership Specialization
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 6 in the
Ethical Leadership Specialization
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Notre Dame

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Foundations of Communication Ethics

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 39 min), 12 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

The Ethics of Listening

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 11 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Conflict Communication

6 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 13 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Crisis Communication

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 9 readings, 7 quizzes

About the Ethical Leadership Specialization

Ethical Leadership

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder