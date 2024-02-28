American Psychological Association
Ethics of Psychological Research
This course is part of Psychological Research Specialization

Taught in English

Mike Stadler, PhD

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.9

(15 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain why ethical practices are important in scientific research.

    Describe guidelines researchers follow for conducting ethical research. 

  • Explain necessary components for conducting ethical research with human participants.

  • Explain necessary components for conducting ethical research with nonhuman animals.

  • Describe issues associated with research misconduct.

    Evaluate ethical issues in research.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

23 quizzes

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Psychological Research Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
There are 11 modules in this course

This module introduces you to your PsycLearn Essentials course. Find out what’s included in this course and how to navigate the modules and lessons. You’ll also learn valuable study tips for successful learning.

What's included

2 videos6 readings

Welcome and Overview

What's included

2 videos2 readings

Investigate the broad history of ethical concerns in science and the development of ethical codes.

What's included

4 videos3 readings4 quizzes

Understand the functions of research ethics codes and some of the bodies that apply them.

What's included

4 videos6 readings4 quizzes

Consider the ethical issues involved in the use of nonhuman animals in scientific research.

What's included

2 videos2 readings3 quizzes

Consider the ethical issues involved in the use of human participants in scientific research.

What's included

11 videos2 readings7 quizzes

Consider the ethical issues that may arise in research even after the data are collected.

What's included

2 videos1 reading3 quizzes

Apply what you have learned in some case studies of ethics in research.

What's included

3 videos3 readings1 quiz

Review the course summary.

What's included

4 readings

Complete the final course quiz.

What's included

1 video1 quiz

This module provides a variety of information and tools from the American Psychological Association (APA) that will help inspire you as you complete your coursework and plan your career goals. Get discounted access to Academic Writer, APA’s online tool for writing effectively, as well as valuable advice that will help you develop and strengthen your skillset for learning success and future employment. Additionally, explore resources on various psychological issues. This module also includes APA resources on scholarly research and writing; a list of sites providing valuable resources on diversity, equity, and inclusion in psychology education and in the professional community; resources on a career in psychology; and links to career opportunities at the APA. You can also view videos that offer tips on dealing with stress.

What's included

8 readings

3 Courses3,650 learners

Offered by

American Psychological Association

