This is primarily aimed at first- and second-year undergraduates interested in psychology, statistics, data analysis, and research methods along with high school students and professionals with similar interests.
Statistics in Psychological Research
What you'll learn
Explain ways to categorize variables and describe data.
Describe how graphs are used to visualize data.
Describe the logic of inferential statistics and null hypothesis significance testing.
Select the appropriate inferential test based on criteria.
Compare and contrast the use of statistical significance, effect size, and confidence intervals.
Explain the importance of statistical power.
Describe how alternative procedures address the major objections to null hypothesis significance testing.
27 assignments
There are 8 modules in this course
This module introduces you to your PsycLearn Essentials course. Find out what’s included in this course and how to navigate the modules and lessons. You’ll also learn valuable study tips for successful learning.
What's included
2 videos6 readings
This course will begin by introducing the basic concepts of how to describe and visualize data, the fundamentals of using statistics to make inferences, and the logic of null hypothesis testing. Various types of hypothesis tests will be introduced, along with criteria for selecting which is appropriate for different study conditions. As an extension of null hypothesis significance tests, you will learn about how to interpret effect sizes and confidence intervals, along with statistical power, before being introduced to alternatives to null hypothesis significance testing.
What's included
2 videos
In this first section of the course, the fundamental concept of the variable is introduced and explained, along with some of the basic statistical methods we use to describe and summarize variables in data sets.
What's included
10 videos12 readings8 assignments
In this module, we move on from descriptive statistics like the mean and standard deviation into inferential statistics, which help us use sample data to draw inferences about the populations the samples represent.
What's included
9 videos16 readings4 assignments
In this section of the course, we consider the role of null hypothesis significance testing in psychological research, some objections that have been raised to that approach, and some alternative approaches that have been proposed.
What's included
10 videos13 readings4 assignments
Review the main ideas from the previous module, organized by learning objectives (LOs).
What's included
28 readings10 assignments
What's included
1 video1 assignment
This module provides a variety of information and tools from the American Psychological Association (APA) that will help inspire you as you complete your coursework and plan your career goals. Get discounted access to Academic Writer, APA’s online tool for writing effectively, as well as valuable advice that will help you develop and strengthen your skillset for learning success and future employment. Additionally, explore resources on various psychological issues. This module also includes APA resources on scholarly research and writing; a list of sites providing valuable resources on diversity, equity, and inclusion in psychology education and in the professional community; resources on a career in psychology; and links to career opportunities at the APA. You can also view videos that offer tips on dealing with stress.
What's included
8 readings
