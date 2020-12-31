By Daniel H•
Dec 31, 2020
I am quitting this specialization/courses. The presentations were very light on actual information/teaching. I tried skipping ahead to see if there was something more meaningful about solving complex problems, and, while I did not check all the courses and modules, I didn't find much that seemed helpful to me. Honestly, the first parts seemed very set on promoting evolutionary theory.
By Bernard D V•
Dec 14, 2020
I had difficulties to understand the concept of the first course of this specialisation. This one is great and I understand its purpose. Once again, the material is really impressive and I really liked it. The numerous discipline presented will be great for your general culture :)
By Maria A M D M•
Nov 17, 2017
I loved this second course on the "Solving Complex Problems" roadmap.
It allows us to truly reflect on the problem we set in course 1 and to develop new areas of knowledge.
I truly enjoyed it!
By Venkatachala S N•
May 29, 2021
Opens up our mind to understand and evaluate problems caused by various disciplines .
By Mohannad A•
Jul 15, 2020
This is a great course. Thank you so much.
By Arpita M•
Mar 14, 2021
Insightful and Astounding
By Stephen C•
Feb 27, 2019
E
By FJ K•
Mar 22, 2020
The course and the teachers are really good. The material is very impressive. If you combine the four courses and choose a good topic, than every step leads to more and better understanding.
However, the peer grading aspect of this course isn't really working. I must have scored over thirty assignments before my own assignment got scored. There are probably more than thirty other studentes waiting for their final grade - the longest wait I encountered was 34 months.
Sure, if not many students follow the course at the same time, then it gets tougher to grade the assignments - I was lucky that it only took a month longer.
By Eli B•
Sep 29, 2021
The course is great but it requires previous course in order to complete assignments
By Dr. S M•
Jul 24, 2020
5 star for the course and 1 star for the delay in peer reviews
By dh•
Nov 10, 2018
Was interesting in the diversity of the ideas and of course appreciate the amount of quality work done in this class, but I did not learn how to evaluate ideas. It was more of an exposure to big history and a few big problems.