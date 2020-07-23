The second course of the specialization EVALUATING PROBLEMS will show you how humans think and how to utilize different disciplinary approaches to tackle problems more effectively. It advances your knowledge of your own field by teaching you to look at it in new ways.
This course is part of the Solving Complex Problems Specialization
About this Course
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Evolution of Problem Solving
Welcome to the second course of our specialisation on solving complex problems! In this module, we will introduce you to modes of thinking, how our capacity for thinking has evolved, and the blindspots that can still arise out of our fragile, blindly evolved, mammalian brains.
Philosophy, Science, and Problem Solving
In this module we shall explore how human cultures evaluate complex problems, taking in global perspectives from history, looking at modern science, and examining cases where contemplation of problems go beyond science into the field of ethics and society.
Approaching Problems in the Natural Sciences
This module will look at how we evaluate problems in the sciences in its various branches, and contemplate how these methods may lend themselves to our own approach to complex problems.
Statistics and Problem Solving
In this module we will examine the very important role that statistics play in evaluating complex problems and certain skills and approaches that can be utilised in our own domains.
About the Solving Complex Problems Specialization
SOLVING COMPLEX PROBLEMS will teach you revolutionary new problem-solving skills. Involving lectures from over 50 experts from all faculties at Macquarie University, we look at solving complex problems in a way that has never been done before.
