About this Course

4,141 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Solving Complex Problems Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Solving Complex Problems Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Macquarie University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Evolution of Problem Solving

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min), 14 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Philosophy, Science, and Problem Solving

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 51 min), 13 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Approaching Problems in the Natural Sciences

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Statistics and Problem Solving

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EVALUATING PROBLEMS

View all reviews

About the Solving Complex Problems Specialization

Solving Complex Problems

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder