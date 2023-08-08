En este curso te hablaremos acerca de la denominada teoría sintética de la evolución, que a mediados del siglo XX integró la teoría darwinista con diversos campos de la biología; conocerás a los principales actores involucrados en su construcción, así como sus aportaciones más importantes; identificarás las condiciones tanto científicas, como sociales y políticas que posibilitaron la integración de esta teoría y adquirirás habilidades de argumentación ligadas a la biología evolutiva desde una perspectiva histórica.
Evolución: Teoría sintética
Taught in Spanish
Los antecedentes, conceptos y explicaciones fundamentales de la Teoría Sintética de la evolución (TS) con objetividad y visión crítica.
There are 4 modules in this course
En esta semana identificarás las polémicas que se generaron a finales del siglo XIX y principios del XX sobre los procesos evolutivos y la naturaleza de la herencia.
13 videos4 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt
En esta semana identificarás los aportes de la genética de poblaciones en la construcción de la Teoría Sintética de la evolución (TS).
10 videos2 readings1 quiz
En esta semana conocerás los trabajos del genetista de poblaciones Theodosius Dobzhansky, el zoólogo Ernst Mayr, el paleontólogo George G. Simpson y el botánico George Ledyard Stebbins quienes, entre muchos otros, lograron consensos sobre diversos aspectos del proceso evolutivo que permitieron la formulación de la Teoría Sintética de la Evolución.
13 videos1 reading1 quiz
En esta semana identificarás el impacto del Congreso de Princeton en la conformación de la Teoría Sintética de la Evolución.
6 videos1 reading1 peer review1 discussion prompt
