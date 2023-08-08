Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
Evolución: Teoría sintética
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

Evolución: Teoría sintética

Taught in Spanish

Rosaura Ruiz Gutiérrez

Rosaura Ruiz Gutiérrez

What you'll learn

  • Los antecedentes, conceptos y explicaciones fundamentales de la Teoría Sintética de la evolución (TS) con objetividad y visión crítica.

There are 4 modules in this course

En esta semana identificarás las polémicas que se generaron a finales del siglo XIX y principios del XX sobre los procesos evolutivos y la naturaleza de la herencia.

En esta semana identificarás los aportes de la genética de poblaciones en la construcción de la Teoría Sintética de la evolución (TS).

En esta semana conocerás los trabajos del genetista de poblaciones Theodosius Dobzhansky, el zoólogo Ernst Mayr, el paleontólogo George G. Simpson y el botánico George Ledyard Stebbins quienes, entre muchos otros, lograron consensos sobre diversos aspectos del proceso evolutivo que permitieron la formulación de la Teoría Sintética de la Evolución.

En esta semana identificarás el impacto del Congreso de Princeton en la conformación de la Teoría Sintética de la Evolución.

Rosaura Ruiz Gutiérrez
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México

