Exploring and Preparing Your Data with BigQuery - Português
Exploring and Preparing Your Data with BigQuery - Português

Taught in Portuguese (Brazil)

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level
No prior experience required
8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Faça consultas e extraia insights de conjuntos de dados públicos do BigQuery.

  • Avalie a qualidade de um conjunto de dados e desenvolva um pipeline automatizado de limpeza de dados com saída para o BigQuery.

  • Crie e solucione problemas de SQL em um conjunto real de dados de e-commerce do Google Analytics para impulsionar os insights de marketing.

There are 7 modules in this course

Conheça os cursos, os conteúdos e as tecnologias que fazem parte desta série de cursos de análise de dados.

What's included

1 video

Aprenda os princípios de base do Google Cloud e como usá-los na análise de Big Data

What's included

4 videos1 quiz

Conheça as ferramentas principais de Big Data no Google Cloud que você vai usar para analisar, preparar e consultar dados

What's included

5 videos1 quiz1 app item

Saiba como consultar seus dados usando o básico do SQL (Structured Query Language) e pratique a criação de consultas no BigQuery

What's included

7 videos1 quiz1 app item

Saiba como os preços funcionam no BigQuery e aprenda a otimizar suas consultas

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

Entenda a importância de criar conjuntos de dados de qualidade e conheça as ferramentas que vão ajudar você a transformar seus dados

What's included

7 videos1 quiz2 app items

Resumo dos pontos principais de aprendizado do curso

What's included

1 video

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

