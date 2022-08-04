About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Vertex AI Feature Store 사용

  • 원시 데이터에서 특성으로 이동하고 특성 추출을 수행하는 방법 설명

  • Apache Beam 및 Cloud DataFlow를 사용하여 특성 사전 처리

  • tf.Transform 사용

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 minute to complete

Module 0: 소개

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
3 hours to complete

Module 1: Vertex AI Feature Store 소개

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Module 2: 원시 데이터와 특성

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
6 hours to complete

Module 3: 특성 추출

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Module 4: 사전 처리 및 특성 만들기

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
26 minutes to complete

Module 5: 특성 교차 - TensorFlow PLayground

26 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Module 6: TensorFlow Transform 소개

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Module 7: 요약

1 hour to complete
4 readings

