Finance is one of the key ingredients for successful startups. Many entrepreneurs, however, lack knowledge of finance. This course teaches basic financial knowledge needed in starting and operating startups to entrepreneurs or would-be entrepreneurs who did not major in finance. Students of this course will learn to read and understand financial statements such as balance sheets, income statements and cash flow statements. They will also practice simple financial planning of a startup. This course also covers the concept company valuation as well as how startups get funding. This is a practical course aimed at direct application of the knowledge gained into running real startups. It also aims to enable entrepreneurs and would-be-entrepreneurs to understand the "language of finance" so that they can talk to professionals with confidence....

SD

May 8, 2020

The course helped me to build finance basics from making a balance sheet to making a Cap table. I also learnt about how to valuate a company and alot more, A big thanks to Steve sir:)

UU

May 7, 2020

Good Course For those who has started their new company or planning to start it soon. The Financial fundamental may help you to make your financial planning much better.

By SUNNY D D

May 9, 2020

By UR20

May 8, 2020

By Daniel N L T

Apr 29, 2021

I loved every bit of it.

By Christoph M

Aug 12, 2020

This is a brilliant introductory course into finance and startup investment for non-finance folks. I am truly impressed how clearly and concisely Mr. Ahn introduces the various concepts. His simplified examples are easy to understand, yet drive the point home. This course will give you the basics and it does so very well. With this knowledge you can then go and dig deeper with more specialized resources.

By Dowon H

Nov 2, 2021

I learned a lot about finance throughout this course! I am a stem student who wishes to establish his own startup which facilitates machine learning and expands the access to broader area, and I needed to take a course which could teach me how to take control of finance. By taking this course, I believe I have stepped closer to my future. 감사합니다!

By Marharyta V

Sep 9, 2020

Good course to understand all the basics. Especially I like that all question in Tests are practical. You need to sit down and calculate. It really helps to learn the material and not just repeat what has been said during the lectures.

By Inspire w D

Sep 9, 2019

Its is a good course on the basics of finance for any startup entrepreneur. An easy going and conceptually sound course. I would definitely recommend this to any new startup founders without a MBA/Commerce background.

By Ahmet Z E

Sep 2, 2018

Execellent course, I found an oppurtunity meeting with Professor Steve Ahn. He is so friendly additionally in sociial life. I suggest eveyone this course for intrested. Thanks for everything...

By Phanish C

Oct 8, 2018

Great course for founders from tech background. Simple and easy introductions and practical examples. Highly recommended as a first course in finance for founders.

By Adrian K L

Aug 12, 2020

Thank you so much for perfectly explaining these difficult courses. This gave me a challenge, but it's truly worth it. Thank you professor!

By Raphael G B R

Dec 18, 2018

Very concise and complete course. The examples used clearly illustrate the principles taught . I recommend this course for my colleagues.

By Leandro R Z S

Nov 2, 2020

The course is excellent ! it teaches you very important fundamentals of financing in general and startups in particular.

By Genaro R

Sep 18, 2020

Excellent course, I recommend it for everybody with a startup and in need of valuation. Thank you Steve for the content!

By Satyukov S R

Sep 11, 2019

I spend time only for real soft skills for my future.

Thank you! It was understandable.

By Awoma S O

May 31, 2019

This course was very insightful. I'll recommend it as a must for first-time founders.

By Carlo M R

Jan 18, 2020

it is a complete course that covers all the corporate finance fundamental pillars

By JinSong K

Oct 22, 2020

Thank you so much, Professor. I got very valuable knowledge from this course.

By Jafar K

Jun 18, 2020

Thank you for the master's explanations, which were simple and understandable

By MARY A S P

Oct 31, 2020

Learned a lot! Will use this skill to create my own start-up!

By Felipe H

Apr 12, 2022

Very well explained and with examples on each exercise.

By Antonio E R S

Dec 11, 2020

Excellent to learn and practice valuation for startups

By Lakshmi M B

Jul 6, 2020

A great course, very useful and very understandable.

By PERINA A

Sep 20, 2020

Easy to understand course. Thank you very much.

By Edileta P

Nov 16, 2018

very helpful course and you will learn a lot!

By Srushti S B

May 18, 2020

it was very useful and intresting topic.

