May 8, 2020
The course helped me to build finance basics from making a balance sheet to making a Cap table. I also learnt about how to valuate a company and alot more, A big thanks to Steve sir:)
May 7, 2020
Good Course For those who has started their new company or planning to start it soon. The Financial fundamental may help you to make your financial planning much better.
By SUNNY D D•
May 9, 2020
By UR20•
May 8, 2020
By Daniel N L T•
Apr 29, 2021
I loved every bit of it.
By Christoph M•
Aug 12, 2020
This is a brilliant introductory course into finance and startup investment for non-finance folks. I am truly impressed how clearly and concisely Mr. Ahn introduces the various concepts. His simplified examples are easy to understand, yet drive the point home. This course will give you the basics and it does so very well. With this knowledge you can then go and dig deeper with more specialized resources.
By Dowon H•
Nov 2, 2021
I learned a lot about finance throughout this course! I am a stem student who wishes to establish his own startup which facilitates machine learning and expands the access to broader area, and I needed to take a course which could teach me how to take control of finance. By taking this course, I believe I have stepped closer to my future. 감사합니다!
By Marharyta V•
Sep 9, 2020
Good course to understand all the basics. Especially I like that all question in Tests are practical. You need to sit down and calculate. It really helps to learn the material and not just repeat what has been said during the lectures.
By Inspire w D•
Sep 9, 2019
Its is a good course on the basics of finance for any startup entrepreneur. An easy going and conceptually sound course. I would definitely recommend this to any new startup founders without a MBA/Commerce background.
By Ahmet Z E•
Sep 2, 2018
Execellent course, I found an oppurtunity meeting with Professor Steve Ahn. He is so friendly additionally in sociial life. I suggest eveyone this course for intrested. Thanks for everything...
By Phanish C•
Oct 8, 2018
Great course for founders from tech background. Simple and easy introductions and practical examples. Highly recommended as a first course in finance for founders.
By Adrian K L•
Aug 12, 2020
Thank you so much for perfectly explaining these difficult courses. This gave me a challenge, but it's truly worth it. Thank you professor!
By Raphael G B R•
Dec 18, 2018
Very concise and complete course. The examples used clearly illustrate the principles taught . I recommend this course for my colleagues.
By Leandro R Z S•
Nov 2, 2020
The course is excellent ! it teaches you very important fundamentals of financing in general and startups in particular.
By Genaro R•
Sep 18, 2020
Excellent course, I recommend it for everybody with a startup and in need of valuation. Thank you Steve for the content!
By Satyukov S R•
Sep 11, 2019
I spend time only for real soft skills for my future.
Thank you! It was understandable.
By Awoma S O•
May 31, 2019
This course was very insightful. I'll recommend it as a must for first-time founders.
By Carlo M R•
Jan 18, 2020
it is a complete course that covers all the corporate finance fundamental pillars
By JinSong K•
Oct 22, 2020
Thank you so much, Professor. I got very valuable knowledge from this course.
By Jafar K•
Jun 18, 2020
Thank you for the master's explanations, which were simple and understandable
By MARY A S P•
Oct 31, 2020
Learned a lot! Will use this skill to create my own start-up!
By Felipe H•
Apr 12, 2022
Very well explained and with examples on each exercise.
By Antonio E R S•
Dec 11, 2020
Excellent to learn and practice valuation for startups
By Lakshmi M B•
Jul 6, 2020
A great course, very useful and very understandable.
By PERINA A•
Sep 20, 2020
Easy to understand course. Thank you very much.
By Edileta P•
Nov 16, 2018
very helpful course and you will learn a lot!
By Srushti S B•
May 18, 2020
it was very useful and intresting topic.