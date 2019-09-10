Finance is one of the key ingredients for successful startups. Many entrepreneurs, however, lack knowledge of finance. This course teaches basic financial knowledge needed in starting and operating startups to entrepreneurs or would-be entrepreneurs who did not major in finance. Students of this course will learn to read and understand financial statements such as balance sheets, income statements and cash flow statements. They will also practice simple financial planning of a startup. This course also covers the concept company valuation as well as how startups get funding. This is a practical course aimed at direct application of the knowledge gained into running real startups. It also aims to enable entrepreneurs and would-be-entrepreneurs to understand the "language of finance" so that they can talk to professionals with confidence.
Balance sheet and Income statement
We begin to learn startup finance by learning two fundamental financial statements, balance sheet and income statement.
Cash flow statement and financial ratios
You will learn why cash is king! Let's practice financial ratios with real company data.
Financial planning and funding
Financial planning of a startup and seeking funding from outside investors.
VC term sheet and valuation
To understand the contents of a term sheet and the company valuation methods.
Learned a lot! Will use this skill to create my own start-up!
I spend time only for real soft skills for my future. Thank you! It was understandable.
A great course, very useful and very understandable.
Thank you for the master's explanations, which were simple and understandable
