Learner Reviews & Feedback for Forming, Funding, & Launching a Startup Company by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
This course starts with a close look at entrepreneurial finance, revenue models, and sources of startup funding. Learners will build a revenue model, create a Financial Plan for a new startup idea, and prepare an investor presentation for raising capital. Business legal structures are reviewed and some of the key legal considerations and pitfalls for startups are examined. Intellectual Property (IP) is presented as a business strategy for creating value and building competitive advantage. The role of ethics in a startup environment is explored in the context of an entrepreneurial mindset. The value of building a learning organization is presented. Startup growth strategies for building technology companies and exit options for technology entrepreneurs are reviewed. Learners will complete a business plan for a new product or service idea.
Forming, Funding, and Launching a Startup Company can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder....