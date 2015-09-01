About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine en Français Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
French
Course 2 of 4 in the
Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine en Français Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
French

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

26 minutes to complete

Présentation du cours

26 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete

Présentation de Google Cloud

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Présentation des Conteneurs et de Kubernetes

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 45 min)
5 hours to complete

Architecture de Kubernetes

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes

