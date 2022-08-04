Learner Reviews & Feedback for Foundations of AR by Meta
About the Course
In this course, you will learn the basics of augmented reality (AR). You will focus on where AR fits in the XR spectrum, how AR is used, what AR can do today—and in the future—and the various technologies used for building such experiences. You will also learn about computer vision in AR, the software development lifecycle, and careers in AR development.
By the end of the course, you will be able to:
- Explain how AR fits into the XR spectrum.
- Distinguish between AR in social media (Meta Spark), AR on a browser (web AR), and AR in a mobile app (Unity AR).
- Describe AR’s defining characteristics, affordances, and capabilities.
- Explain how computer vision relates to AR development.
- Give an overview of the AR software development lifecycle and production.
- Describe how AR is used in the marketing, education, gaming and entertainment industries.
To be successful in this course, experience with object oriented programming and basic web development is needed. JavaScript is a plus but not required....