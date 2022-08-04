In this course, you will learn the basics of augmented reality (AR). You will focus on where AR fits in the XR spectrum, how AR is used, what AR can do today—and in the future—and the various technologies used for building such experiences. You will also learn about computer vision in AR, the software development lifecycle, and careers in AR development.
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- AR in industry
- 2D & 3D Design
- AR uses
- XR spectrum
- AR characteristics
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to AR
AR technologies and capabilities
Computer vision
AR software development lifecycle
