About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Meta Spark Creator AR Certification Prep Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • AR in industry
  • AR uses
  • XR spectrum
  • AR characteristics
Course 1 of 3 in the
Meta Spark Creator AR Certification Prep Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Offered by

Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Introduction to AR

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 17 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

AR technologies and capabilities

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 19 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Computer vision

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

AR software development lifecycle

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 53 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Meta Spark Creator AR Certification Prep Specialization

Meta Spark Creator AR Certification Prep

