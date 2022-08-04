يقوم مطورو تطبيقات الخادم بكتابة التطبيقات المستخدمة من جانب المستخدمين النهائيين للتعامل مع قواعد البيانات. بعض المهام الشائعة التي يقوم بها المستخدمون باستخدام هذه التطبيقات تتضمن تخزين البيانات والبحث فيها واستخراجها ومعالجتها.
مقدمة عن قواعد بيانات للتطوير على الخادمMeta
What you will learn
المفاهيم والمبادئ التي يستند إليها عمل قواعد البيانات.
عليك وضع خطة والقيام بمشروع لتطوير قاعدة بيانات بسيطة.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
مقدمة عن قواعد البيانات
4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 47 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes
11 hours to complete
عمليات الإنشاء والقراءة والتحديث والحذف (CRUD)
11 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 42 min), 4 readings, 10 quizzes
5 hours to complete
عوامل SQL وفرز البيانات وترشيحها
5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
6 hours to complete
تصميم قاعدة البيانات
6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 48 min), 9 readings, 6 quizzes
