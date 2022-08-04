About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

You do not need prior database experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.

Approx. 27 hours to complete
Arabic

What you will learn

  • المفاهيم والمبادئ التي يستند إليها عمل قواعد البيانات.

  • عليك وضع خطة والقيام بمشروع لتطوير قاعدة بيانات بسيطة.

Beginner Level

You do not need prior database experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.

Approx. 27 hours to complete
Arabic

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

مقدمة عن قواعد البيانات

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 47 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
11 hours to complete

عمليات الإنشاء والقراءة والتحديث والحذف (CRUD)

11 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 42 min), 4 readings, 10 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

عوامل SQL وفرز البيانات وترشيحها

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
6 hours to complete

تصميم قاعدة البيانات

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 48 min), 9 readings, 6 quizzes

