About this Course

Intermediate Level

To take this course, you should understand the basics of computer programming and have completed all the courses in this professional certificate.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
Arabic

What you will learn

  • التحضير لمقابلة الترميز

  • التحضير لمقابلة ميتا

  • حل المشكلات باستخدام الكود

Intermediate Level

To take this course, you should understand the basics of computer programming and have completed all the courses in this professional certificate.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
Arabic

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

مقدمة لمقابلة عمل الترميز

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 64 min), 12 readings, 4 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

مقدمة إلى هياكل البيانات

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 49 min), 13 readings, 4 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

مقدمة إلى الخوارزميات

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

المشروع النهائي

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

