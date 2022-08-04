ستساعد الدورة التدريبية النهائية في هذا البرنامج في تحضيرك للجوانب الفريدة لمقابلة عمل الترميز، مع مناهج لحل المشكلات وأسس علوم الحاسب الآلي اللازمة للحصول على الوظيفة. وفي النهاية، ستكتسب رؤى ونصائح إستراتيجية لإجراء مقابلة عمل ناجحة.
التحضير لمقابلة عمل الترميزMeta
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
To take this course, you should understand the basics of computer programming and have completed all the courses in this professional certificate.
Approx. 11 hours to complete
Arabic
What you will learn
التحضير لمقابلة الترميز
التحضير لمقابلة ميتا
حل المشكلات باستخدام الكود
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
مقدمة لمقابلة عمل الترميز
4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 64 min), 12 readings, 4 quizzes
4 hours to complete
مقدمة إلى هياكل البيانات
4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 49 min), 13 readings, 4 quizzes
2 hours to complete
مقدمة إلى الخوارزميات
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
1 hour to complete
المشروع النهائي
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
