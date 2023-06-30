Meta
مهندس Meta لقواعد البيانات Professional Certificate
Meta

مهندس Meta لقواعد البيانات Professional Certificate

Launch your career as a Database Engineer. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career and earn a credential from Meta. No degree or experience required to get started.

Taught in Arabic

Taught by Meta Staff

Instructor: Taught by Meta Staff

Professional Certificate - 9 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Beginner level
No prior experience required
6 months at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Prepare for a career in Information Technology

  • Receive professional-level training from Meta
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from Meta
Get exclusive access to career resources upon completion

  • Resume review

    Improve your resume and LinkedIn with personalized feedback

  • Interview prep

    Practice your skills with interactive tools and mock interviews

  • Career support

    Plan your career move with Coursera's job search guide

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Professional Certificate - 9 course series

مقدمة عن قواعد البيانات

Course 127 hours

What you'll learn

  • المفاهيم والمبادئ التي تستند إليها كيفية عمل قواعد البيانات.

  • عليك وضع خطة مشروع وتنفيذه لتطوير قاعدة بيانات بسيطة.

التحكم في الإصدار

Course 213 hours

What you'll learn

  • تطبيق أنظمة التحكم في الإصدار 

  • التنقل والتكوين باستخدام سطر الأوامر 

  • استخدام مستودع GitHub. إنشاء مستودع GitHub

  • إدارة مراجعات التعليمة البرمجية

هياكل قواعد البيانات وإدارتها باستخدام MySQL

Course 332 hours

What you'll learn

  • استخدم MySQL DBMS لإنشاء قواعد البيانات العلائقية وتعديلها باستخدام SQL.

  • إنشاء علاقات بين الجداول باستخدام المفاتيح الأساسية والخارجية .

موضوعات MySQL المتقدمة

Course 418 hours

What you'll learn

  • إضافة هياكل القرار والوظائف إلى قواعد بيانات MySQL باستخدام دوال SQL وعوامل التشغيل على الأرقام والسلاسل.

  • أتمتة SQL عن طريق كتابة إجراء مخزن لحل مشاكل واقعية.

البرمجة في لغة Python

Course 544 hours

What you'll learn

  • مهارات أساسية للبرمجة باستخدام سياق Python الأساسي.

  • كيفية استخدام العناصر والفئات والطرق.

عملاء قاعدة البيانات

Course 637 hours

What you'll learn

  • استخدم كود Python لإنشاء قواعد بيانات وجداول MySQL وتعبئتها ومعالجتها.

  • أنشئ تطبيق Python مفيدًا وقادرًا على إدارة قواعد بيانات MySQL.

نمذجة البيانات المتقدمة

Course 715 hours

What you'll learn

  • يمكنك نشر مهارات نمذجة البيانات الأساسية والتنقل بين خيارات التخزين الحديثة لمستودع البيانات.

  • يمكنك إبراز مهارات نمذجة البيانات داخل بيئة مشروع واقعية.

المشروع المتقدم لمهندس قاعدة البيانات

Course 815 hours

What you'll learn

  • إنشاء حل قاعدة بيانات MySQL.

  • نشر أفكار متقدمة لتحسين نطاق مشروع قاعدة البيانات.

التحضير لمقابلة عمل الترميز

Course 911 hours

What you'll learn

  • التحضير لمقابلة الترميز

  • التحضير لمقابلة ميتا

  • حل المشكلات باستخدام الكود

Instructor

Taught by Meta Staff
Meta
129 Courses738,238 learners

Offered by

Meta

