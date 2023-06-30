Want to get started in the world of database engineering? This program is taught by industry-recognized experts at Meta. You’ll learn the key skills required to create, manage and manipulate databases, as well as industry-standard programming languages and software such as SQL, Python, and Django used for supporting outstanding websites and apps like Facebook, Instagram and more.
Upon completion, you’ll get access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board—a job search platform that connects you with 200+ employers who have committed to sourcing talent through Meta’s certificate programs, as well as career support resources to help you with your job search.
In this program, you’ll learn:
Core techniques and methods to structure and manage databases.
Advanced techniques to write database driven applications and advanced data modeling concepts.
MySQL database management system (DBMS) and data creation, querying and manipulation.
How to code and use Python Syntax
How to prepare for technical interviews for database engineer roles.
Applied Learning Project
You’ll complete a series of 5 projects in which you will demonstrate your proficiency in different aspects of database engineering.
You’ll demonstrate your skills with database normalization by structuring your own relational database by defining relationships between entities and developing relational schema.
This is followed by a stored procedure project in which you’ll demonstrate your competency in SQL automation by writing a stored procedure to solve real world problems. After developing your skills in Python, you’ll create a Python application to administer a MySQL database and program its interactions with clients.
In the next project, you are required to apply data modeling to a real-world project by enacting advanced data modeling concepts such as automation, storage and optimization.
Finally, you’ll be tasked with creating a MySQL database solution for an app by drawing on the knowledge and skills that they have gained throughout the program.