About this Course

Beginner Level

None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
Arabic

What you will learn

  • تطبيق أنظمة التحكم في الإصدار 

  • التنقل والتكوين باستخدام سطر الأوامر 

  • استخدام مستودع GitHub. إنشاء مستودع GitHub

  • إدارة مراجعات التعليمة البرمجية

Beginner Level

None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
Arabic

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

تعاون البرمجيات

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 26 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

سطر الأوامر

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

العمل باستخدام Git

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 54 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

التقييم بدرجات

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

