تعرف على كيفية تعاون مطوري البرامج الحديثة حول العالم مع الاستفادة من التعليمات البرمجية لبعضهم البعض. ستتعرف على أنظمة التحكم في الإصدار المختلفة وكيفية الوصول إلى سير عمل فعال لتطوير البرامج. ستتعرف على بعض أوامر Linux الأكثر استخدامًا والتي يمكنك استخدامها للعمل مع الملفات الموجودة على محرك الأقراص الثابتة وإنشاء مهام سير عمل فعالة تساعد على أتمتة عملك، مما يوفر لك وقتك ومجهودك.
التحكم في الإصدارMeta
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
Approx. 13 hours to complete
Arabic
What you will learn
تطبيق أنظمة التحكم في الإصدار
التنقل والتكوين باستخدام سطر الأوامر
استخدام مستودع GitHub. إنشاء مستودع GitHub
إدارة مراجعات التعليمة البرمجية
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
تعاون البرمجيات
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 26 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete
سطر الأوامر
3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 37 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
5 hours to complete
العمل باستخدام Git
5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 54 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
2 hours to complete
التقييم بدرجات
2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
