يمكّنك المشروع المتقدم من إظهار مهارات متعددة عن طريق حل مشكلة فعلية في الواقع. ستختبر قدراتك في التطوير الشامل في الواجهة الخلفية ضمن سيناريو واقعي عن طريق إنشاء تطبيق ويب من Django. تتضمن كل وحدة ملخصًا موجزًا وروابط إلى المحتوى الذي قمت بدراسته في الدورات التدريبية السابقة ضمن هذا البرنامج.
What you will learn
إنشاء خادم ويب Django يتضمن نقاط نهاية متعددة لواجهة برمجة التطبيقات
ربط Django بقاعدة بيانات MySQL
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
بدء المشروع
5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 13 readings, 8 quizzes
4 hours to complete
وظائف المشروع
4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min), 8 readings, 9 quizzes
5 hours to complete
الأمان والاختبار
5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 9 readings, 9 quizzes
3 hours to complete
تقييم المشروع
3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
