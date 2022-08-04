About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Course 8 of 9 in the
مطوّر الواجهة الخلفية من Meta Professional Certificate
Intermediate Level

Learners need prior Back-end developer experience to complete this course.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
Arabic

What you will learn

  • إنشاء خادم ويب Django يتضمن نقاط نهاية متعددة لواجهة برمجة التطبيقات

  • ربط Django بقاعدة بيانات MySQL

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Course 8 of 9 in the
مطوّر الواجهة الخلفية من Meta Professional Certificate
Intermediate Level

Learners need prior Back-end developer experience to complete this course.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
Arabic

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

بدء المشروع

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 13 readings, 8 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

وظائف المشروع

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min), 8 readings, 9 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

الأمان والاختبار

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 9 readings, 9 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

تقييم المشروع

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

About the مطوّر الواجهة الخلفية من Meta Professional Certificate

مطوّر الواجهة الخلفية من Meta

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder