About this Course

Course 2 of 7 in the
Meta AR Developer Professional Certificate
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Mathematical Optimization
  • face tracking
  • Meta Spark
  • AR effect
  • effects
Meta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Meta Spark Quick Start

5 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 87 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
6 hours to complete

Meta Spark fundamentals

6 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 108 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
6 hours to complete

Meta Spark pro

6 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 110 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Game creation in Meta Spark

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

