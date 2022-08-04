This course prepares you for a career using AR in the education sector. You will learn how web AR is used in learning, and you'll have lots of hands-on practice using PlayCanvas, graphic editing tools, and JavaScript to create learning experiences.
About this Course
1,885 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Experience with object oriented programming and basic web development is needed. (JavaScript is a plus but not required.)
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Playcanvas
- JavaScript
- Web AR
- Blender
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Experience with object oriented programming and basic web development is needed. (JavaScript is a plus but not required.)
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
Basics of Web AR development
5 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 72 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Javascript in PlayCanvas
5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Content development and integration
5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 73 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Creating an AR learning experience with PlayCanvas
4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
About the Meta AR Developer Professional Certificate
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.