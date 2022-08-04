About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Course 3 of 7 in the
Meta AR Developer Professional Certificate
Intermediate Level

Experience with object oriented programming and basic web development is needed. (JavaScript is a plus but not required.)

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Playcanvas
  • JavaScript
  • Web AR
  • Blender
Intermediate Level

Experience with object oriented programming and basic web development is needed. (JavaScript is a plus but not required.)

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Basics of Web AR development

5 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 72 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Javascript in PlayCanvas

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Content development and integration

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 73 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Creating an AR learning experience with PlayCanvas

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

