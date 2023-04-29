This course prepares you for a career using AR in the entertainment world. You will learn how AR is used to create games in mobile apps, and you'll learn about a specific AR development tool, Unity.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Experience with object oriented programming and basic web development is needed.
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Unity
- Debugging
- rigged animation
- C# object-oriented programming
Intermediate Level
Experience with object oriented programming and basic web development is needed.
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Unity
Asset creation and player controls
C# basics in Unity
C# and basic gameplay
