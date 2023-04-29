About this Course

Course 4 of 7 in the
Meta AR Developer Professional Certificate
Intermediate Level

Experience with object oriented programming and basic web development is needed.

Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Unity
  • Debugging
  • rigged animation
  • C# object-oriented programming
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Introduction to Unity

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 48 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Asset creation and player controls

5 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 114 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
13 hours to complete

C# basics in Unity

13 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 82 min), 15 readings, 4 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
6 hours to complete

C# and basic gameplay

6 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 96 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes

