About the Course
This course prepares you for a career using AR in the entertainment world. You will learn how AR is used to create games in mobile apps, and you'll learn about a specific AR development tool, Unity.
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
- Install the Unity Hub and Unity Editors.
- Create and manage Unity projects.
- Explain the essential features of the Unity Editor and their functionality.
- Create and manage scenes in Unity.
- Use the scene view to navigate in an AR space.
- Describe how object-oriented programming is used in C#.
- Install and configure C# for Unity.
- Optimize content in Unity.
- Write and debug simple Unity scripts.
- Identify asset management and version control (GitHub) best practices.
- Edit a 3D game object in Blender.
- Edit, import, and animate 3D content into a project in Unity, including rigged animations.
- Set up a simple animation for a game object.
To be successful in this course, experience with object oriented programming and basic web development is needed. JavaScript is a plus but not required. We recommend completing the previous courses in the program so you can build on the knowledge and skills from those courses here....