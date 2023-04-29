Chevron Left
Back to Unity and C# basics

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Unity and C# basics by Meta

About the Course

This course prepares you for a career using AR in the entertainment world. You will learn how AR is used to create games in mobile apps, and you'll learn about a specific AR development tool, Unity. By the end of this course, you will be able to: - Install the Unity Hub and Unity Editors. - Create and manage Unity projects. - Explain the essential features of the Unity Editor and their functionality. - Create and manage scenes in Unity. - Use the scene view to navigate in an AR space. - Describe how object-oriented programming is used in C#. - Install and configure C# for Unity. - Optimize content in Unity. - Write and debug simple Unity scripts. - Identify asset management and version control (GitHub) best practices. - Edit a 3D game object in Blender. - Edit, import, and animate 3D content into a project in Unity, including rigged animations. - Set up a simple animation for a game object. To be successful in this course, experience with object oriented programming and basic web development is needed. JavaScript is a plus but not required. We recommend completing the previous courses in the program so you can build on the knowledge and skills from those courses here....
