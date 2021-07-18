Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fundamentals of Immunology: Dueling with the Dark Side by Rice University

4.8
stars
80 ratings
17 reviews

About the Course

Fundamentals of Immunology, Course 4: Dueling with the Dark Side, covers the constant battle between your immune system and threats to your health. The first two lectures discuss viral and cellular pathogens, focusing on specific tactics they use to deflect immune attack. Next, a cheerier lecture describes other immune-based therapies, beginning with the use of engineered antibodies to treat specific diseases. This lecture continues with vaccine development (viral-engineered, killed, RNA-component vaccines and more) and adjuvant function and ends with vaccination strategies, including herd immunity and resisting the anti-vaccination movement. The last two lectures cover immune deficiencies and how cancer evades the immune system, concluding with advances in using immune therapies (antibodies and CAR T cells) to cure cancer....

Top reviews

MF

Jul 17, 2021

Mrs. Novotny and team deliver all topics amazingly and lively. I can feel that she is really passionate, hence she can motivate the students for elaborating more about immunology. Thank you.

SS

Apr 5, 2021

It was an amazing course, it really helped me to get a better understanding about the immune system.

Reviews for Fundamentals of Immunology: Dueling with the Dark Side

By Michelle F

Jul 18, 2021

Mrs. Novotny and team deliver all topics amazingly and lively. I can feel that she is really passionate, hence she can motivate the students for elaborating more about immunology. Thank you.

By Dr. G S B

Aug 25, 2021

T​he course is very excellent covering all the concepts of the Immune systm and the current challenges it is encountering in protecting us from various Health problems and the emerging ones including SARS-CoV-2 leading to the COVID-19 pandemic, HIV as well as the Immune dificiency diseases and Cancers. And possibly the lifestyles we adopt causing us alot of problems especially cancers. The course was very well delivered by Prof. Alma Moon Novotny. An excellent thank you Prof. In addition, thanks goes to Coursera platform and program co-ordinators and the financial aid provided to complete this course However, this is a request, if I can get your contact for further questions on some of these topics especially the Cancers and HIV Immunology. In addition, collaboration where possible. Dr. Godfrey Bbosa

By Andrea A R

May 25, 2021

Fundamentals of Immunology: Dueling with the Dark Side led to a better understanding of cancer, cancer vaccines, and treatments. Knowledge of the newer technologies in developing treatments and vaccines increased my confidence in discussing vaccines we are using right now for the present COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you Rice University and Dr. Novotny for this challenging and informative series.

By João P M

Oct 23, 2021

Love it to take this course! All the 4 of them!Feels like a journey of learning that now has come to the end of one cycle, but opened so many doors to another ones! Thank you so much for all the learning prof. Alma Novotny!!!

By Lorenzo T I

Nov 1, 2020

This course is a great addition to the three courses in Fundamentals of immunology specialization. The course highlights that vaccination is critical not only for the individual but for the benefit of public health.

By MINERVA V M

Dec 26, 2021

High quality contents. The techer, Alma Moon Novotny is a fantastic communicator who conducts the course dinamicaly and precisely

By Juan P

Jul 21, 2021

The coursera was wonderfull, the teacher is very didact and nice. Thanks Cousera and Tanks RIce Uniersity

By Srujan S

Apr 6, 2021

It was an amazing course, it really helped me to get a better understanding about the immune system.

By Liang Z

Mar 15, 2021

Up-to-date excellent content and great lecturer!

By Nathaniel D R

Feb 17, 2022

Great course delivered by a great tutor.

By Karya İ K

Dec 25, 2021

T​hank you for all you teach us:)

By Jean-Paul E

Dec 18, 2020

Wonderful fundamentals course.

By Dr. P M B

Nov 9, 2021

wondeful course thank you

By VICTOR D R B

Apr 13, 2021

excelente curso

By Bernardo R B

May 19, 2022

Perfect

By Mohammad M H

Jun 25, 2021

you

By Kunle A

Nov 29, 2020

This course has enlighten me in many ways.

By Vidhi D

May 28, 2021

Some quizzes have mistakes.

