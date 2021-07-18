MF
Jul 17, 2021
Mrs. Novotny and team deliver all topics amazingly and lively. I can feel that she is really passionate, hence she can motivate the students for elaborating more about immunology. Thank you.
SS
Apr 5, 2021
It was an amazing course, it really helped me to get a better understanding about the immune system.
By Michelle F•
Jul 18, 2021
By Dr. G S B•
Aug 25, 2021
The course is very excellent covering all the concepts of the Immune systm and the current challenges it is encountering in protecting us from various Health problems and the emerging ones including SARS-CoV-2 leading to the COVID-19 pandemic, HIV as well as the Immune dificiency diseases and Cancers. And possibly the lifestyles we adopt causing us alot of problems especially cancers. The course was very well delivered by Prof. Alma Moon Novotny. An excellent thank you Prof. In addition, thanks goes to Coursera platform and program co-ordinators and the financial aid provided to complete this course However, this is a request, if I can get your contact for further questions on some of these topics especially the Cancers and HIV Immunology. In addition, collaboration where possible. Dr. Godfrey Bbosa
By Andrea A R•
May 25, 2021
Fundamentals of Immunology: Dueling with the Dark Side led to a better understanding of cancer, cancer vaccines, and treatments. Knowledge of the newer technologies in developing treatments and vaccines increased my confidence in discussing vaccines we are using right now for the present COVID-19 pandemic. Thank you Rice University and Dr. Novotny for this challenging and informative series.
By João P M•
Oct 23, 2021
Love it to take this course! All the 4 of them!Feels like a journey of learning that now has come to the end of one cycle, but opened so many doors to another ones! Thank you so much for all the learning prof. Alma Novotny!!!
By Lorenzo T I•
Nov 1, 2020
This course is a great addition to the three courses in Fundamentals of immunology specialization. The course highlights that vaccination is critical not only for the individual but for the benefit of public health.
By MINERVA V M•
Dec 26, 2021
High quality contents. The techer, Alma Moon Novotny is a fantastic communicator who conducts the course dinamicaly and precisely
By Juan P•
Jul 21, 2021
The coursera was wonderfull, the teacher is very didact and nice. Thanks Cousera and Tanks RIce Uniersity
By Srujan S•
Apr 6, 2021
By Liang Z•
Mar 15, 2021
Up-to-date excellent content and great lecturer!
By Nathaniel D R•
Feb 17, 2022
Great course delivered by a great tutor.
By Karya İ K•
Dec 25, 2021
Thank you for all you teach us:)
By Jean-Paul E•
Dec 18, 2020
Wonderful fundamentals course.
By Dr. P M B•
Nov 9, 2021
wondeful course thank you
By VICTOR D R B•
Apr 13, 2021
excelente curso
By Bernardo R B•
May 19, 2022
Perfect
By Mohammad M H•
Jun 25, 2021
you
By Kunle A•
Nov 29, 2020
This course has enlighten me in many ways.
By Vidhi D•
May 28, 2021
Some quizzes have mistakes.