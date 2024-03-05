Red Hat
Fundamentals of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9
Red Hat

Fundamentals of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Red Hat Training

Instructor: Red Hat Training

4.9

(14 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux Command Line Essentials

  • Getting Help in Red Hat Enterprise Linux

  • File Management from the Command Line

  • Process Management and Systemd

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

22 quizzes, 1 assignment

There are 12 modules in this course

Define open source, Linux, Linux distributions, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

What's included

3 videos5 readings2 quizzes

Log in to a Linux system and run simple commands from the shell.

What's included

2 videos2 readings2 quizzes

Resolve problems by using local help systems.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 quiz

Create, view, and edit text files from command output or in a text editor.

What's included

2 videos4 readings2 quizzes

Download, install, update, and manage software packages from Red Hat and DNF package repositories.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 quiz

Copy, move, create, delete, and organize files from the Bash shell.

What's included

3 videos3 readings3 quizzes

Evaluate and control processes that run on a Red Hat Enterprise Linux system.

What's included

2 videos1 reading2 quizzes

Configure and control network interfaces and connections on Red Hat Enterprise Linux servers.

What's included

2 videos2 readings2 quizzes

Create, manage, and delete users and groups on local and remote systems

What's included

4 videos5 readings4 quizzes

Monitor and troubleshoot system performance on a Red Hat Enterprise Linux system.

What's included

2 videos2 readings2 quizzes

Investigate and resolve issues in the web-based management interface, getting support from Red Hat to help solve problems.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 quiz

Review tasks from Fundamentals of Red Hat Enterprise Linux

What's included

1 video1 assignment

Instructor

Instructor ratings
5.0 (6 ratings)
Red Hat Training
Red Hat
3 Courses2,286 learners

Offered by

Red Hat

