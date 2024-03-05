This course will provide you with a basic introduction to Linux® skills using Red Hat® Enterprise Linux 9. It will show you how a Linux system is organized and will demonstrate introductory system administration tasks.
Fundamentals of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9
Taught in English
Course
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Command Line Essentials
Getting Help in Red Hat Enterprise Linux
File Management from the Command Line
Process Management and Systemd
December 2023
22 quizzes, 1 assignment
There are 12 modules in this course
Define open source, Linux, Linux distributions, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
3 videos5 readings2 quizzes
Log in to a Linux system and run simple commands from the shell.
2 videos2 readings2 quizzes
Resolve problems by using local help systems.
1 video1 reading1 quiz
Create, view, and edit text files from command output or in a text editor.
2 videos4 readings2 quizzes
Download, install, update, and manage software packages from Red Hat and DNF package repositories.
1 video1 reading1 quiz
Copy, move, create, delete, and organize files from the Bash shell.
3 videos3 readings3 quizzes
Evaluate and control processes that run on a Red Hat Enterprise Linux system.
2 videos1 reading2 quizzes
Configure and control network interfaces and connections on Red Hat Enterprise Linux servers.
2 videos2 readings2 quizzes
Create, manage, and delete users and groups on local and remote systems
4 videos5 readings4 quizzes
Monitor and troubleshoot system performance on a Red Hat Enterprise Linux system.
2 videos2 readings2 quizzes
Investigate and resolve issues in the web-based management interface, getting support from Red Hat to help solve problems.
1 video1 reading1 quiz
Review tasks from Fundamentals of Red Hat Enterprise Linux
1 video1 assignment
