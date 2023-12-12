En este primer curso del Certificado de Ciberseguridad de Google conocerás el mundo de la ciberseguridad a través de un plan de estudios interactivo, desarrollado por Google. Identificarás los eventos significativos que llevaron al desarrollo del campo de la ciberseguridad, conocerás su importancia para las operaciones comerciales actuales y explorarás las responsabilidades y habilidades laborales de un/a analista de ciberseguridad de nivel inicial.
Fundamentos de la ciberseguridad
Taught in Spanish
What you'll learn
Reconoce las habilidades y conocimientos básicos necesarios para convertirte en analista de ciberseguridad
Identifica cómo los ataques a la ciberseguridad afectan a las operaciones comerciales
Qué es la ética de seguridad?
Identifica las herramientas más comunes que se utilizan en el análisis de ciberseguridad
¡Comienza tu viaje por la ciberseguridad! En él explorarás el campo de la ciberseguridad y conocerás las tareas y responsabilidades de un/a profesional de la ciberseguridad.
En este módulo, explorarás cómo han surgido y evolucionado las amenazas de ciberseguridad, a medida que fue creciendo el uso de las computadoras. Además, entenderás cómo los ciberataques pasados y actuales han influido en el desarrollo del campo de la ciberseguridad y conocerás los ocho dominios de seguridad.
Estudiarás los marcos y controles de seguridad que se utilizan para mitigar el riesgo empresarial. Cubrirás los principios de la tríada CID y varios marcos del Instituto Nacional de Estándares y Tecnología (NIST). Además, explorarás la ética de la seguridad.
Descubrirás las herramientas más utilizadas por los analistas de ciberseguridad para identificar y eliminar riesgos. Luego, aprenderás sobre herramientas de información de seguridad y gestión de eventos (SIEM), analizadores de protocolos de red y lenguajes de programación, como Python y SQL.
