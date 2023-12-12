Google
Fundamentos de la ciberseguridad
Google

Fundamentos de la ciberseguridad

This course is part of Ciberseguridad de Google Professional Certificate

Taught in Spanish

Google Career Certificates

Instructor: Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
13 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Reconoce las habilidades y conocimientos básicos necesarios para convertirte en analista de ciberseguridad

  • Identifica cómo los ataques a la ciberseguridad afectan a las operaciones comerciales

  • Qué es la ética de seguridad?

  • Identifica las herramientas más comunes que se utilizan en el análisis de ciberseguridad

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

13 quizzes

This course is part of the Ciberseguridad de Google Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Google
There are 4 modules in this course

¡Comienza tu viaje por la ciberseguridad! En él explorarás el campo de la ciberseguridad y conocerás las tareas y responsabilidades de un/a profesional de la ciberseguridad.

What's included

8 videos7 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts3 plugins

En este módulo, explorarás cómo han surgido y evolucionado las amenazas de ciberseguridad, a medida que fue creciendo el uso de las computadoras. Además, entenderás cómo los ciberataques pasados y actuales han influido en el desarrollo del campo de la ciberseguridad y conocerás los ocho dominios de seguridad.

What's included

7 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 plugin

Estudiarás los marcos y controles de seguridad que se utilizan para mitigar el riesgo empresarial. Cubrirás los principios de la tríada CID y varios marcos del Instituto Nacional de Estándares y Tecnología (NIST). Además, explorarás la ética de la seguridad.

What's included

6 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

Descubrirás las herramientas más utilizadas por los analistas de ciberseguridad para identificar y eliminar riesgos. Luego, aprenderás sobre herramientas de información de seguridad y gestión de eventos (SIEM), analizadores de protocolos de red y lenguajes de programación, como Python y SQL.

What's included

5 videos7 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

Instructor

Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

Google
324 Courses9,338,944 learners

Offered by

Google

