Achieving Advanced Insights with BigQuery - Português
Achieving Advanced Insights with BigQuery - Português

Taught in Portuguese (Brazil)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explicar as funções mais avançadas do SQL no BigQuery.

  • Comparar como BigQuery foi desenvolvido para lidar com o escalonamento de conjuntos de dados em relação à evolução dos bancos de dados convencionais.

  • Identificar as tarefas fundamentais que afetam o desempenho do BigQuery e como otimizar suas consultas para que fiquem mais rápidas.

  • Identificar quais ferramentas do Google Cloud e do BigQuery estão disponíveis para você controlar as permissões e compartilhar seus dados.

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

4 quizzes

There are 7 modules in this course

Entender os objetivos do curso

What's included

1 video

Aprofunde seus conhecimentos sobre o SQL no BigQuery aprendendo funções mais avançadas, como aproximações estatísticas, consultas de janela analítica, funções definidas pelo usuário e cláusulas WITH.

What's included

5 videos1 quiz1 app item

Confira a evolução da forma como os bancos de dados tradicionais lidam com a escala e compare como o BigQuery foi criado para solucionar as limitações de escalonamento. Conheça em detalhes os campos aninhados e repetidos, que são uma parte importante das estruturas de dados desnormalizadas do BigQuery.

What's included

7 videos1 quiz1 app item

Conheça as tarefas fundamentais que afetam o desempenho do BigQuery e como otimizar suas consultas para que fiquem mais rápidas.

What's included

4 videos1 quiz1 app item

Apresentamos o Vertex AI Workbench, uma ferramenta essencial para cientistas de dados que permite a colaboração entre analistas usando notebooks escalonáveis na nuvem.

What's included

1 reading1 app item

Proteger e compartilhar seus bancos de dados do BigQuery é essencial para qualquer organização. Saiba quais ferramentas do Google Cloud e do BigQuery estão disponíveis para você controlar as permissões e compartilhar seus dados.

What's included

1 video1 quiz

Resumo dos principais pontos de aprendizado do curso

What's included

1 video

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Google Cloud

